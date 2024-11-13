Peter Island Resort Announces Its Much-Anticipated Opening December 1, 2024

"We're pleased to announce our official opening date of December 1, 2024 to unveil a new Peter Island and are excited introduce guests to an exquisitely reimagined resort with the same beauty and charm that has enchanted visitors for decades," said David Van Andel, President, Peter Island Resort. Post this

What was once Sprat Bay Marina is now the enhanced, expanded Peter Island Yacht Club. Reconfigured to better accommodate vessels of different shapes and sizes including multiple superyachts of up to 200 feet, seafaring guests will be welcomed ashore to a variety of new offerings to enjoy including a Yacht Club swimming pool, a recreational area featuring lawn games and pickleball, bocce ball and basketball courts, Drunken Pelican restaurant and bar, Sea Chest Boutique and a commissary.

Gourmands will delight in elegant, beachfront fine dining at The Drake Steakhouse showcasing a menu of top-quality surf and turf cuisine and an impressive wine collection. For a casually chic dining option, there's the Yacht Club's Drunken Pelican, a restaurant and bar serving inventive dishes, artfully crafted cocktails and a selection of wines and craft beers in a lively atmosphere that's sure to become a top BVI hot spot.

Next to the Yacht Club is the expanded events and meetings area for groups of up to 180 people. The new, oceanfront 3,000 square foot Conference Center is flanked by two event lawns and a large, open-air veranda. This new meeting and event facility has a dedicated on-site kitchen, flexible indoor spaces and scenic outdoor areas ideal for events, weddings, receptions, meetings and break-out sessions. Overlooking the Sir Francis Drake Channel with the island of Tortola in the distance, this captivating location will fast become a coveted venue for weddings, special events and inspiring meetings.

Nestled along hypnotic Big Reef Bay, The Spa is the resort's tranquil, seaside retreat offering all things beauty and wellness with seven treatment rooms, a fitness center, yoga & meditation sanctuary, manicure/pedicure salon, outdoor pool and an ocean-front hot tub. A team of meticulously trained therapists will pamper guests with next-level, highly personalized treatments using products from top-of-the-line luxury beauty brand Skin111, Farmhouse Fresh's organic 'Farm-to-Healing' product line and freshly harvested island ingredients.

Rates & Reservations

Resort rates start at USD 1,000 per night plus taxes and fees. For bookings, please contact the reservations team at [email protected] or call 1-800-346-4451. For more resort information, visit Peter Island Resort's website at www.peterisland.com.

About Peter Island Resort

Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' newly reimagined luxury private island hideaway, has been a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers for decades. The island features hundreds of lush, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, two luxury villas, and a variety of beachfront accommodations just steps from the sea. Peter Island Yacht Club, a must on every sailing itinerary, offers a full-service marina with dockage that accommodates superyachts of up to 200 feet. The 10,000 square foot Spa is a seaside sanctuary of wellness that takes pampering to the next level. With its unspoiled natural wonders and abundance of land and sea activities including diving, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, deep sea fishing, pickleball, hiking the island's scenic Sunset Loop and more, Peter Island continues to enchant guests as a one-of-a-kind, private island paradise.

Media Contact

