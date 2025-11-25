Peter Island Resort Unveils New Activities & Excursions for the Holidays and Beyond

New Spa Indulgences, Culinary Delights, Workshops and Land & Sea Adventures Await at this Luxury Private Caribbean Island Hideaway

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' largest luxury private island resort, is delighted to announce an exciting new collection of weekly activities for the 2025/2026 season and a holiday calendar leading up to Christmas through New Year's Day.

"We're excited to offer a festive line-up of adventures and indulgences to inspire and delight our guests this holiday season as well as unveiling our creative variety of new weekly activities and adventures available throughout the year," stated Peter Island Resort's General Manager, Ed Linsley.

A Very Merry Private Island Holiday Getaway Offer

For stays booked now through December 27, 2025, Peter Island Resort is offering 20% off nightly rates, including breakfast. Discounted rates start at $2,000 per night with no minimum stay requirement. For more information and bookings, contact the reservations team at [email protected] or

1-800-346-4451.

Happy New Year Early Booking Offer

Start off the new year with something to look forward to by booking a 2026 stay in paradise and receiving early booking savings. Now through January 31, 2026, bookings for 2026 are 20% off for stays of 4 nights or more including breakfast. This offer applies to bookings for Hawk's Nest Villa and Falcon's Nest Villa, and all beachfront room-types except 2-Bedroom Villas. This offer is subject to availability and is not available during major holidays. For more information and bookings, contact the reservations team at [email protected] or 1-800-346-4451.

FESTIVE HOLIDAY CALENDAR

Peter Island Resort's holiday calendar celebrates the magic of the season with workshops, culinary celebrations, spa indulgences and island adventures December 20, 2025 through January 2, 2026 including:

Christmas Eve Movie Marathon

Santa's Arrival & Gift Giving Christmas Day

Christmas Santa Pool Party with DJ & Christmas Classics

Gingerbread House, Candle and Perfume Workshops

New Year's Eve Gala in Tradewinds' Ballroom – a glamorous evening with live music and a 5-course gourmet dinner

New Year's Eve at Drunken Pelican – a festive feast served with a Caribbean Steel Pan Band

New Year's Eve Countdown & Fireworks – a poolside dessert buffet under the stars, midnight champagne toast and internationally acclaimed DJ Nina Kay spinning into the new year

Holiday Spa Offers Coconut Christmas Ritual: an island-inspired treat that combines a coconut sugar scrub, with a coconut oil scalp massage and coconut butter full-body massage New Year, True You: a spa journey comprised of a scrub to shed 2025 followed by a nourishing wrap and massage to cleanse and rejuvenate body & mind for the new year

Pickleball and Bocce Ball Tournaments

Sail & Snorkel Adventure

Beach Bonfire & Smores Night

Sip & Paint Studio Hour

Rise & Shine Holiday Hike of Peter Island's Loop

The starting rate for the 2025/2026 Holiday Season is USD $2,000 per night December 20, 2025 - December 26, 2025, and USD $2,500 per night December 27, 2025 - January 3, 2026. Holiday season bookings are pending availability. For more information, contact the reservations team at [email protected] or 1-800-346-4451.

NEW SPA INDULGENCES, CULINARY DELIGHTS AND ISLAND & SEA ADVENTURES ON OFFER WEEKLY THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Peter Island Resort is delighted to announce a collection of new, weekly activities and adventures.

Sundays: Caribbean Brunch & Steel Pan Band - seaside brunch at Drunken Pelican serving classic brunch dishes with tropical delights and live music S'mores Night – meet at sundown for a beach bonfire and s'mores

Mondays: The Spa's Sunrise Yoga

Wednesdays: The Spa's Zumba Class Bacchus Wine Dinner – a 5-course gourmet dinner at The Drake Steakhouse showcasing fine wine pairings from France, Italy, Napa Valley, Australia and South Africa Movie Night – early evening family-friendly films and movies for grown-ups later in the evening

Thursdays: Manager's Cocktail Party

Fridays: Efoil Classes - Captain Chris and crew invite guests to take flight and glide over ocean waters on this innovative thrill-ride The Artisan Grill BBQ Night – an al fresco feast at Drunken Pelican with live music

Saturdays: Pool House Ristoro – join the chic-set at the Yacht Club with Peter Island's international celebrity DJ Nina Kay spinning poolside Saturday afternoons Cuban Jazzy Night at The Drake Steakhouse Bar with live music and crafted cocktails

Island Explorations & Adventures: Perfect White Bay Beach Day – a reserved Cabana awaits with a Beach Cabana Picnic on one of the island's most idyllic stretches of beach Farming with Chef – join a Peter Island chef on an off-island adventure to a local farm to tour the farm and gather the day's produce – enjoy a 'farm-luck' dinner made with your day's freshly harvested ingredients Peter Island Tour – explore Peter Island's hundreds of acres and learn about its history Seabob Safari – immerse in the BVI's underwater world in a new, exciting way that takes snorkeling to the next level with this high-performance 'underwater-scooter' Tortola Day-Trip – a personalized tour of the island of Tortola with optional add-ons such as ziplining and Jet Skiing at Cane Garden Bay Glass Botton Boat Adventure - take in the wonders of the Caribbean sea on a full or half-day glass bottom boat charter

Newlyweds & Romantics: Private dinner under the stars – a customized beach dinner for two Castaways on Honeymoon Beach – a romantically secluded spot reserved for just one couple at a time with private cabana and on-call Beach Butler service

Family Fun: Beach Fire Pit - choose from DIY Fire Pit treats such as Martinis & Marshmallows and Beach Kabab Bites Anytime-access to the Yacht Club's Pickle Ball, Basketball and Bocce Ball Courts and a recreational area with a variety of lawn games Watersports Hut on Deadman's Beach - open daily offering watersports toys Subwing Adventure - Captain Chris and crew guide guests on a half-day exploration flying through the water on towable watersports boards with wings



Rates for stays during the Winter Season start at USD $1,500 per night January 4 - April 30, 2026. For more information and bookings, contact Peter Island Resort's reservations team at [email protected] or 1-800-346-4451.

About Peter Island Resort

Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' newly reimagined luxury private island hideaway, has been a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers for decades. The island features hundreds of lush, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, two luxury villas, and a variety of beachfront accommodations just steps from the sea. Peter Island Yacht Club, a must on every sailing itinerary, offers a full-service marina with dockage that accommodates superyachts of up to 200 feet. The 10,000 square foot seaside Spa is a sanctuary of wellness that takes pampering to the next level. With its unspoiled natural wonders and abundance of land and sea activities including diving, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, deep sea fishing, pickleball, hiking the island's scenic Sunset Loop and more, Peter Island continues to enchant guests as a one-of-a-kind, private island paradise.

Click here for more images Peter Island Resort.

