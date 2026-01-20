Peter Island Resort Unveils New Private Island Valentine's Romance Offer

"We've crafted the ultimate five-night, one-of-a-kind getaway for couples featuring unique, private island experiences and our tropical island gems including five incredible beaches, seaside spa and luxury accommodations steps from the sea," stated Peter Island Resort's General Manager, Ed Linsley. Post this

Five nights in a Beachfront Room just steps from the sea with your own outdoor, sea view hot tub

Daily breakfast

Morning or afternoon on the island's White Bay Beach in your own private Beach Cabana with a Champagne Picnic

90-minute Signature Couples massage at Peter Island's Seaside Spa

One gourmet dinner for two at The Drake Steakhouse

One Al Fresco under-the-stars dinner on the beach

SeaBob Safari Adventure for two

Peter Island's Sunset Loop Experience –a visit to one of the island's highest peaks with 360-degree views of the Virgin Islands and spectacular sunsets

The starting rate for Peter Island Resort's Private Island Valentine's Romance offer is USD 15,000 for five nights based on double occupancy in a Beachfront with Hot Tub Room. This offer is available through December 31, 2026 and is pending availability and blackout dates. Other room types and additional nights may be booked at prevailing rates pending availability. For more information and bookings, please contact the reservations team at [email protected] or 1-800-346-4451.

About Peter Island Resort:

Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' recently reimagined luxury private island hideaway, has been a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers for decades. The island features hundreds of unspoiled, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, two luxury villas, and a variety of beachfront accommodations just steps from the sea. Peter Island Yacht Club, a must on every sailing itinerary, offers a full-service marina with dockage that accommodates multiple superyachts of up to 200 feet. The 10,000 square foot seaside Spa is a sanctuary of wellness that takes pampering to the next level. With its natural wonders and abundance of land and sea activities including diving, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, deep sea fishing, pickleball, hiking the island's scenic Loop and more, Peter Island continues to enchant guests as a one-of-a-kind, private island paradise.

Click here for more images.

Credit Peter Island Resort.

Media Contact

Tammy Peters, Peter Island Resort, 1 6463614922, [email protected], https://www.peterisland.com

SOURCE Peter Island Resort