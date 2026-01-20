Peter Island Resort Unveils New Private Island Valentine's Romance Offer

A Collection of Exclusive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences for Couples Seeking an Unforgettable Stay at the British Virgin Islands' Largest Luxury Private Island Hideaway
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Island Resort invites couples to experience Valentine's Day through a collection of thoughtfully curated moments designed to inspire connection and escape. The resort's new Private Island Valentine's Romance offer brings together exclusive experiences crafted for couples seeking an unforgettable stay at the British Virgin Islands' largest luxury private island hideaway.
Peter Island Resort's Private Island Valentine's Romance Offer includes:
- Five nights in a Beachfront Room just steps from the sea with your own outdoor, sea view hot tub
- Daily breakfast
- Morning or afternoon on the island's White Bay Beach in your own private Beach Cabana with a Champagne Picnic
- 90-minute Signature Couples massage at Peter Island's Seaside Spa
- One gourmet dinner for two at The Drake Steakhouse
- One Al Fresco under-the-stars dinner on the beach
- SeaBob Safari Adventure for two
- Peter Island's Sunset Loop Experience –a visit to one of the island's highest peaks with 360-degree views of the Virgin Islands and spectacular sunsets
The starting rate for Peter Island Resort's Private Island Valentine's Romance offer is USD 15,000 for five nights based on double occupancy in a Beachfront with Hot Tub Room. This offer is available through December 31, 2026 and is pending availability and blackout dates. Other room types and additional nights may be booked at prevailing rates pending availability. For more information and bookings, please contact the reservations team at [email protected] or 1-800-346-4451.
About Peter Island Resort:
Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' recently reimagined luxury private island hideaway, has been a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers for decades. The island features hundreds of unspoiled, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, two luxury villas, and a variety of beachfront accommodations just steps from the sea. Peter Island Yacht Club, a must on every sailing itinerary, offers a full-service marina with dockage that accommodates multiple superyachts of up to 200 feet. The 10,000 square foot seaside Spa is a sanctuary of wellness that takes pampering to the next level. With its natural wonders and abundance of land and sea activities including diving, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, deep sea fishing, pickleball, hiking the island's scenic Loop and more, Peter Island continues to enchant guests as a one-of-a-kind, private island paradise.
Click here for more images.
Credit Peter Island Resort.
Media Contact
Tammy Peters, Peter Island Resort, 1 6463614922, [email protected], https://www.peterisland.com
SOURCE Peter Island Resort
Share this article