Peter Marinelli Brings More Than 30 Years of Sobriety and Global Recovery Leadership to Archway Behavioral Health

Archway Behavioral Health represents the continuation of that life's work.

Over the course of his career, Marinelli has helped develop and lead treatment programs nationwide, including spiritual immersion initiatives designed to complement clinical care. While he emphasizes the critical role of evidence-based treatment and licensed clinicians, Marinelli has long advocated for integrating spiritual growth, personal responsibility and service into long-term recovery models.

His approach reflects both decades of professional experience and nearly four decades of personal sobriety.

"Recovery is not simply abstinence," Marinelli said. "It is transformation. It involves discipline, humility, gratitude and a commitment to serving others."

In addition to leading treatment programs, Marinelli founded The Archway Foundation to expand access to care and reduce financial barriers for individuals and families in crisis. The foundation was established with a clear purpose: to make high-quality treatment more accessible and to ensure that cost does not prevent someone from receiving help.

Through national and international speaking engagements, Peter Marinelli has addressed audiences on addiction recovery, intervention strategies and the importance of purpose-driven leadership in behavioral health. His work consistently challenges misconceptions that addiction is a moral weakness, instead reframing it as a condition that requires comprehensive, compassionate care.

Archway Behavioral Health, based in Boca Raton, provides addiction and mental health treatment grounded in clinical excellence and values-based leadership. Under Marinelli's direction, the organization prioritizes integrity, team alignment and lived authenticity — ensuring that professionals guiding clients are committed to the same principles they promote.

Bringing Archway's mission to South Florida carries personal meaning for Marinelli.

"Serving this community — my own backyard — is both a responsibility and an honor," he said. "We are here to be of maximum help to others with love and compassion."

For individuals and families seeking support, Archway Behavioral Health offers a recovery environment shaped by decades of experience, national influence and an unwavering commitment to human dignity.

