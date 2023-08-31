PetMeds Introduces Targeted Nutrition and Supplements from Purina® Pro Plan® Veterinary Diets

"Purina has been at the forefront of pet food science for over 90 years. We take immense pride in offering their therapeutic diets and supplements as part of our unwavering commitment to providing pets with the very best," says Matt Hulett, Chief Executive Officer and President of PetMeds. Tweet this

A cornerstone of this collaboration, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, offers advanced therapeutic nutrition for the pets who need it most. Each diet is precisely formulated for the nutritional management of pets with certain health conditions diagnosed by a licensed veterinarian.

Pet parents can now conveniently shop for Pro Plan Veterinary Diets formulas alongside dozens of other Purina dog and cat foods, treats, and cat litter, plus other essential pet supplies, at PetMeds. With free delivery on orders over $49, PetMeds ensures that premium pet nutrition is accessible and affordable.

PetMeds's AutoShip feature, combined with its rewards program, offers pet parents even more savings and convenience when purchasing their favorite Purina products.

"Nutrition plays a key role in managing and maintaining the health of our pets" said Doug DeWilde, Managing Director, VP of Veterinary Sales. "Ensuring convenient access to our wide range of brands, including Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements, through PetMeds will allow pet owners to continue to help their pets live their best lives possible."

About PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® (petmeds.com) is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over 10 million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website PetMeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. PetCareRx (petcarerx.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds® whose mission is to add love to the world by enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

