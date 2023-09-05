PetMeds® Partners with RxCKSTxR to Feature Pets in Viral Voiceover Videos

"Our collaboration with RxCKSTxR perfectly reflects why we're dedicated to treating dogs and cats like family. They make our lives great." says Dan Pingree, Chief Marketing Officer at PetMeds®. Tweet this

"Our collaboration with RxCKSTxR perfectly reflects why we're dedicated to treating dogs and cats like family. They make our lives great." says Dan Pingree, Chief Marketing Officer at PetMeds®. "It's when we truly listen to them that we understand their needs - and hilarity ensues when we realize that our pets are just like us."

"Dogs and cats have a lot to say, which is why it's been an honor to team up with PetMeds, a company that shares our passion for giving pets a voice." says Bobby "RxCKSTxR" Johnson. "When we treat dogs and cats like family, they don't hesitate to let us know how they really feel."

Pet parents are invited to submit their funniest pet videos here: https://www.petmeds.com/rxckstxr.html

About PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® (petmeds.com) is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, providing fast, easy and helpful service to over 10 million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website PetMeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. PetCareRx (petcarerx.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds®, whose mission is to add love to the world by enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents.

About RxCKSTxR

Founded in 2020, RxCKSTxR is an ensemble of comedy voiceover actors led by rapper and producer Bobby Johnson. In 2023, the team has been in the works of producing a full-length animated feature film titled "Birdy and Pooch." RxCKSTxR's viral voiceover videos can be found at @theRxCKstXR on TikTok and Instagram. For more information about RxCKSTxR's upcoming projects, visit ih8rxckstxr.com.

