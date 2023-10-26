PetPace Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered NextGen Health 2.0 to Continuously Monitor Your Pet's Health

PetPace's continuous monitoring of critical biometrics enables the early detection of health problems. Other smart collars measure only a few vital signs, which are insufficient to accurately determine a dog's overall wellness. Post this

The PetPace Health 2.0 smart collar's patented technology is based on over a decade of research validated by leading research institutes and universities. Being able to track trends and changes across a range of health indicators can alert an owner when something is wrong with their pet's health, prompting them to bring their dog to a veterinarian before the situation becomes more serious. Only PetPace's AI-powered Health 2.0 smart dog collar provides health alerts, continuous vital sign monitoring, proprietary wellness scores and health comparisons based on their exclusive database. Petpace also provides goal tracking and worldwide GPS location tracking.

The Health 2.0 smart collar gives dogs a voice for their health and well-being. Powered by the collection of millions of health measurement data points across thousands of dogs, PetPace's patented machine learning technology only grows more intelligent as it learns more about the dog it is tracking.

The release of PetPace's Health 2.0 smart collar follows the release of its first generation smart collar. You can learn more about how PetPace is working to bring peace of mind to all dog owners through scientifically-backed technology here.

*Subscription required, details here.

About PetPace

Our mission is to help pets live a good, long, and healthy life. PetPace is composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, algorithms experts, data specialists, and pet owners who founded the company in 2012. We continue to perform thorough research with top universities and research institutes worldwide to constantly improve our wearable technology abilities – to continue protecting the lives of our pets.

