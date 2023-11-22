PetPace to Partner with Veterinary Health Research Centers to Pioneer Canine Alzheimer's Research Using Advanced Smart Collars

PetPace CEO, Lior Abraham, stated, "At PetPace, we are committed to advancing the well-being of pets through innovative technology. Partnering with esteemed researchers to explore Canine Alzheimer's Disease aligns perfectly with our mission." Post this

The study, led by Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig, DVM, and Dr. Robert P. Hunter, PhD, aims to address the critical need for translational research models for Alzheimer's Disease, a prevalent condition in both humans and aging dogs. Recent research has identified striking similarities between CCD and AD, including neurodegeneration, behavioral changes, and shared clinical features.

PetPace's smart collar, equipped with advanced sensors and powered by artificial intelligence machine learning technology, will play a pivotal role in the DOGMA Study by continuously monitoring key physiological parameters such as heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, and activity levels in mature and older dogs. This continuous collection of data will provide invaluable insights into the progression of CCD and its potential links to AD.

Dr. Asaf Dagan, PetPace's Chief Veterinarian, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "The PetPace smart collar is a game-changer in our research efforts. By continuously monitoring vital signs and behaviors, we can gather a wealth of information surrounding cognitive changes in dogs over time. This is a crucial step toward enhancing our understanding of Canine Alzheimer's Disease and exploring potential interventions to improve the quality of life for our canine companions."

PetPace CEO, Lior Abraham, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At PetPace, we are committed to advancing the well-being of pets through innovative technology. Partnering with esteemed researchers to explore Canine Alzheimer's Disease aligns perfectly with our mission. The data collected through our smart collar will not only contribute to scientific knowledge but also open new possibilities for proactive life-saving healthcare in the canine community."

About PetPace

Our mission is to help pets live a good, long, and healthy life. PetPace is composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, algorithms experts, data specialists, and pet owners who founded the company in 2012. We continue to perform thorough research with top universities and research institutes worldwide to constantly improve our wearable technology abilities – to continue protecting the lives of our pets.

About VHRC

Veterinary Health Research Centers (VHRC) specializes in clinical research that advances comparative medicine, aligning with the One Health initiative by integrating veterinary insights into broader healthcare. VHRC champions a unified approach to human and animal health, promoting thorough strategies to enhance the well-being of both. Specializing in innovative research on animals with naturally occurring diseases, VHRC delivers critical insights to various clients, from developers of advanced technologies such as PetPace collars to pharmaceutical companies requiring solid empirical data for regulatory compliance. Moreover, startups and businesses with consumer health products collaborate with VHRC to affirm the efficacy of their goods.

