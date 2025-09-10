Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution and Improve Employee Health

"As much as this is about protecting our planet, it's also about protecting our people," said Tres Hicks, PE/PS, Executive Vice President. Post this

While the initiative represents a higher upfront cost compared to traditional bottled water, Pettigrew & Associates recognizes that the long-term benefits—cleaner communities, healthier oceans, and a lasting culture of sustainability—far outweigh the difference.

"As much as this is about protecting our planet, it's also about protecting our people," said Tres Hicks, PE/PS, Executive Vice President and Principal Surveyor at Pettigrew & Associates. "Plastic bottles break down into microplastics that can end up in the water we drink and the food we eat. By removing plastic bottles from our company, we're safeguarding the well-being and safety of our employees while doing our part to combat the spread of microplastics."

This change builds on Pettigrew's ongoing environmental initiatives, including a cardboard recycling program, replacing all lighting with efficient LED systems, a company-wide reuse mindset for supplies, encouraging reusable mugs and cups in place of single-use waste, switching to sustainable/compostable paper products, and installing

energy-efficient hand dryers to reduce paper towel waste.

ABOUT PETTIGREW & ASSOCIATES

Founded in 1965, Pettigrew & Associates is a Certified Woman-Owned small business headquartered in Hobbs, New Mexico. With a team of more than 55 professionals, the firm provides multidisciplinary services in civil engineering, geotechnical engineering, surveying, GIS, materials testing, and construction services. With 90% repeat business, Pettigrew & Associates is committed to engineering better communities.

ABOUT OPEN WATER

Open Water is a Certified Women-Owned business on a mission to fight ocean plastic pollution by offering water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles and cans— the most recycled beverage packaging on the planet. The company produces premium purified still and sparkling waters as locally as possible, ensuring the highest quality with the lowest environmental impact. From day one, every part of the process—from sourcing and packaging to community giving—has been designed with sustainability at its core. Open Water is Climate Neutral Certified, a proud member of 1% for the Planet, and has already kept more than 100 million plastic bottles out of the waste stream.

Charity Benton, Pettigrew & Associates P.A, 1 575-393-9827, [email protected], www.pettigrew.us

