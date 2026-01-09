Pettit Kohn Announces Three New Shareholder Promotions for 2026

"They are dedicated attorneys who continually refine their legal skills, consistently put clients first, and go above and beyond to achieve excellent results." Post this

Carey J. Ramin is an experienced litigator and trial attorney in Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin's San Diego office, representing clients in a broad range of personal injury, general liability, premises liability, products liability and toxic tort matters. Carey has managed all aspects of litigation, including party and expert depositions, mediation, and motion practice. She has obtained favorable results for her clients in both pre-litigation and litigation. She has secured victories through dispositive motions, mediations, settlement conferences, and at trial. Carey is licensed to practice before all courts in the State of California, as well as the United States District Court, Southern and Central District of California. She maintains memberships in the San Diego Defense Lawyers, Lawyers Club of San Diego, and the San Diego County Bar Association. She has been recognized among the San Diego Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2024.

Heather A. Rogers is an experienced litigator based out of Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin's San Diego office. As a leader on the firm's retail team, she represents clients in a broad range of cases involving premises liability, products liability, and personal injury. She has extensive experience successfully litigating disputes involving slip/trip and falls, 3rd party crimes/assaults, transportation, products liability, etc. Heather is licensed to practice before all courts in the State of California, as well as the United States District Courts for the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Southern Districts of California. Heather maintains memberships with the Wallace Inn of Court, Lawyers Club of San Diego, San Diego Defense Lawyers, and the National Retail and Restaurant Defense Association. She has been recognized among the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch 2026 for her work in Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation.

"Kristin, Carey, and Heather have demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, professionalism, and client service at the highest level. Their legal expertise and unwavering commitment to our clients and community make them fully deserving of this opportunity to take on expanded leadership roles within the firm," said Drew Kohn, CEO and one of Pettit Kohn's founding Shareholders. "They are dedicated attorneys who continually refine their legal skills, consistently put clients first, and go above and beyond to achieve excellent results. We are proud to welcome them to their new roles and are excited for their continued contributions to the growth and success of the firm."

About Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin PC is a leading AV-rated trial firm with expertise in litigating and resolving civil matters in both state and federal courts. The firm represents clients in the areas of Appellate, Business Litigation, Community Association Litigation, Employment & Labor, Personal Injury, Product Liability, Professional Liability, Real Estate Litigation, Restaurant & Hospitality, Retail, Transactional & Business Services, Transportation, and Trial & Civil Litigation. Clients include large and mid-sized corporations, privately held businesses, institutions, and individuals. Pettit Kohn is located in California and Arizona with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Learn more about Pettit Kohn at: www.pettitkohn.com

Media Contact

