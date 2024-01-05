Pettit Kohn Announces Two New Shareholder Promotions for 2024

Through their dedication and hard work, both have fully earned and deserve the opportunity to fulfill broader leadership roles with the firm. Post this

Michael F. Colbert, Esq. is an experienced litigation attorney in Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin's Los Angeles office. He has demonstrated himself to be a consistent and diligent leader in the firm's Retail practice group, which represents a diverse client base in a variety of complex litigation matters. Michael represents large and small corporate clients in all aspects of case management and litigation. He has obtained favorable results for his clients, securing victories against claims regarding premises liability, product liability, and personal injury. Michael is an active member of the Los Angeles legal community, including his involvement with both the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel.

"Christine and Michael are exceptional attorneys. Through their dedication and hard work, both have fully earned and deserve the opportunity to fulfill broader leadership roles with the firm. Both Christine and Michael have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitments to supporting the foundational goals of the firm – providing outstanding client service and exceptional work product, all while contributing meaningfully to a supportive workplace environment based on teamwork and clear communication," said Drew Kohn, CEO and one of Pettit Kohn's founding Shareholders. "I'm thrilled for both of them, excited to congratulate Christine and Michael as they step into their new roles, and am very much looking forward to the next chapters of their contributions to the continued support of our clients and success of our firm."

About Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin PC is a leading AV-rated trial firm with expertise in litigating and resolving civil matters in both state and federal courts. The firm represents clients in the areas of Appellate, Business Litigation, Community Association Litigation, Employment & Labor, Personal Injury, Product Liability, Professional Liability, Real Estate Litigation, Restaurant & Hospitality, Retail, Transactional & Business Services, Transportation, and Trial & Civil Litigation. Clients include large and mid-sized corporations, privately held businesses, institutions, and individuals. Pettit Kohn is located in California and Arizona with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Learn more about Pettit Kohn at: www.pettitkohn.com

Media Contact

