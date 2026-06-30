Peytant Solutions Announces First-in-Human Use of AMStent® Tracheobronchial Covered Stent System

"A biologic stent covering that integrates with the airway has the potential to reduce follow-up procedures, which can lessen risk, reduce burden on patients and families, and improve overall care," says Roy Cho, M.D., who led the procedural team. Post this

"Traditional stents often require us to bring patients back for repeated interventions to manage inflammation or replace a failing device. A biologic stent covering that integrates with the airway has the potential to reduce follow-up procedures, which can lessen risk, reduce burden on patients and families, and improve overall care," says Roy Cho, M.D., who led the procedural team.

The AMStent System has U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo Granted Marketing Authorization and is indicated for use in the treatment of tracheobronchial strictures produced by malignant neoplasms in adult patients.

Airway obstructions are caused by cancers that block airflow in the trachea and bronchi. Obstructions are common complications; approximately 100,000 occur each year in the U.S. from cancers of the lung.[i] Left untreated, these obstructions can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure. Management of the condition includes airway stenting to improve airflow and relieve symptoms. But stenting itself can lead to granuloma formation, stent migration, mucus accumulation, and re-obstruction - complications that can require repeat interventions and/or stent replacement.

The AMStent System is designed to address these challenges by covering its stent with a human-sourced amniotic membrane (AM) in place of traditional synthetic, forever-chemical covers. Using a proprietary process, Peytant decellularizes human amnion, removing the cells and cellular components while preserving the extracellular matrix (ECM).

"The first implantation of the AMStent is a significant milestone for patients, clinicians, and our company," said John Schorgl, executive chairman and founder. "We are thrilled to bring this technology to patients suffering from airway obstructions."

About Peytant Solutions, Inc.

Peytant Solutions, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., focused on developing biologically derived implantable devices that improve outcomes for patients with luminal blockages. Its AMStent® System - a human-derived amniotic membrane covered stent with a minimally invasive catheter delivery system - is the first step in a platform technology with potential applications across multiple specialties. For more information, visit Peytant.com.

[i] Siegel RL, Kratzer TB, Giaquinto AN, Sung H, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2025. CA Cancer J Clin. 2025 Jan-Feb;75(1):10-45. Epub 2025 Jan 16.

Media Contact

Beth LaBreche, Peytant Solutions, 1 6125782834, [email protected], https://www.peytant.com/

SOURCE Peytant Solutions