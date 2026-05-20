Peytant Solutions Names Tom Douthitt as Chief Executive Officer

"The AMStent System is a fundamentally different approach for the treatment of luminal disease — one that works with the body, not against it," said Tom Douthitt, Peytant's new CEO. Post this

"Peytant is at a pivotal moment in the advancement of the AMStent® System, and I'm excited to partner with the team to accelerate commercialization and expand the impact of this technology," said Douthitt. "We are bringing a fundamentally different approach to the treatment of luminal disease—one that works with the body, not against it."

Peytant's first product is the AMStent System, designed for use in patients with malignant pulmonary obstructions (POs), a common complication of lung cancer and metastatic tumors. Pulmonary obstructions block airflow in the central airways, trachea, or bronchi; 25% - 30% of patients with lung cancer or cancers that metastasize to the lung can have POs. Management involves airway stenting to improve airflow and relieve symptoms. If untreated, POs can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure. By leveraging the properties of amniotic membrane, the AMStent is designed to reduce complications including stent migration, mucus accumulation, and granuloma formation.

About Peytant Solutions, Inc.

Peytant Solutions is a Minneapolis-based medical technology company focused on restoring the structure and function of all lumens to improve outcomes for patients with luminal blockages. Its AMStent® System—combining a human-derived amniotic membrane covered stent with a minimally invasive catheter delivery system—is the first step in a platform technology with potential applications across multiple specialties.

Media Contact

Beth LaBreche, Peytant Solutions, 1 6125782834, [email protected], https://www.peytant.com/

SOURCE Peytant Solutions