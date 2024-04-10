P.F. Chang's Partners with Ziosk for Industry-Leading Front of House Technology

"We are pleased to partner with P.F. Chang's to offer an enhanced hospitality experience through our world-class restaurant technology." - Rhonda Levene, Ziosk President and COO Post this

With the introduction of Drop and Pay™, Ziosk eliminates the awkwardness of traditional server tablets which require the wait staff to hover at the table during the checkout process. Servers simply place the digital check presenter on the table allowing guests to pay in seconds, while also driving surveys, loyalty, and server productivity. Guests can sign up, sign in, accrue, and redeem loyalty points seamlessly during the checkout process, ensuring more engagement and a smoother service experience.

The Ziosk Pro Server Tablet also incorporates an integrated card reader that supports various payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, contact and contactless EMV for dip and tap, gift cards, and coupons. The universal compatibility of Drop and Pay™ streamlines the payment process, eliminating friction for both service staff and guests.

The sleek design is elegant enough for fine dining settings but remains ruggedized to withstand the restaurant environment.

Rhonda Levene, Ziosk President and COO, expressed her enthusiasm about partnering with P.F. Chang's, stating, "We are pleased to partner with P.F. Chang's to offer an enhanced hospitality experience through our world-class restaurant technology. The partnership strategically aligns with our goal of bringing true innovation to the restaurant industry."

The implementation of the Ziosk Pro Server Tablet with the Drop and Pay™ feature has shown numerous benefits for P.F. Chang's, with more than 90% of transactions occurring on the device. The partnership has also led to a significant increase in loyalty signups and sign-ins, along with notable improvement in table turn times of more than 5 minutes. Additionally, labor efficiency has improved, allowing servers to be more attentive to guests and provide a more personalized dining experience.

"We at P.F. Chang's are excited to start the tech innovation journey in partnership with Ziosk, providing an experience that will exceed guests' expectations", said Brad Hill, Chief Operating Officer at P.F. Chang's. "The integration of the Ziosk Pro Server Tablet with Drop and Pay™ will undoubtedly elevate P.F. Chang's commitment to exceptional service."

Ziosk and P.F. Chang's are moving forward to complete the rollout of the solution at all locations in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

At the time of this release, Ziosk is preparing to showcase the Ziosk Pro Server Tablet with Drop and Pay™ at the upcoming Restaurant Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, AZ from April 14-17. The company invites all restaurant professionals and media to experience this innovative technology firsthand at the conference.

ABOUT ZIOSK

Ziosk, the original pay-at-the-table platform, is a leading partner for restaurant ordering and payment systems. Its cutting-edge cloud-based software and innovative technology enable restaurants to optimize the guest experience and improve operational efficiency. Ziosk's suite of solutions includes the Ziosk Mini, Ziosk Drop and Pay™, Ziosk PRO Server Tablet, and Ziosk DigitSite, and are available in restaurants nationwide. Based in Dallas, the company currently engages more than one million guests per day and has processed over $23 billion in transactions on the platform. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery.

