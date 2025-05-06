PFM CRYPTO Launches AI-Powered, Zero-Fee Platform to Help Users Manage Digital Assets Worldwide

New users receive a $10 bonus to explore short-term crypto earning strategies on a zero-fee, AI-powered platform now available globally.

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PFM CRYPTO, a global innovator in digital asset management, officially announces the launch of its zero-fee platform, designed to make digital asset growth accessible and secure for users in 192 countries. With a registered user base exceeding 9.2 million, PFM CRYPTO combines blockchain innovation, artificial intelligence, and traditional financial security practices to redefine how individuals engage with digital assets.

The platform offers a $10 bonus to all new users, with no initial deposit or wallet connection required. Users can explore short-term earning strategies lasting 1, 2, or 5 days, offering flexibility to test platform performance and adjust investment strategies based on personal risk profiles.

PFM CRYPTO's core features include AI-powered income optimization, fast and fee-free withdrawals processed within one to five minutes, and advanced security architecture through cold wallet storage, two-factor authentication (2FA), and blockchain-backed smart contracts.

The platform enforces full Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, aligning with international standards for digital financial operations.

"We believe that digital asset management should prioritize security, transparency, and accessibility," said Amelia Elspeth, Marketing Director at PFM CRYPTO. "Our new platform structure delivers a streamlined pathway for users seeking safe entry points into digital wealth building.

PFM CRYPTO's model emphasizes process-driven wealth generation. By leveraging its AI income optimization system, users can earn passive income from crypto through automated, secure strategies that adapt to changing market conditions. Every transaction is verifiable through smart contracts, offering transparency at each stage of the investment cycle.

The platform is now open for global registration. New users are encouraged to sign up today at https://pfmcrypto.net to receive their $10 bonus and explore the platform's earning tools.

Media Contact

Amelia Elspeth, Marketing Director, PFM CRYPTO, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://pfmcrypto.vip/

SOURCE PFM CRYPTO