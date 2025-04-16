Turn daily steps into digital rewards with PFM's new app, Walk & Earn — promoting wellness and sustainability through eco-friendly crypto incentives.

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PFM, a digital asset platform committed to sustainability and innovation, has officially launched Walk & Earn, a mobile app that rewards users with cryptocurrency for their daily steps. Available globally on Android and iOS, the app introduces a more sustainable approach to engaging with digital assets.

The Walk & Earn initiative reimagines the traditional crypto rewards model by replacing energy-intensive mining with wellness-focused activity. By tracking users' steps, the app promotes healthy movement while supporting a greener blockchain ecosystem.

"Our mission with Walk & Earn is to create a more inclusive and eco-friendly way to engage with digital assets," said Dr. James Carter, Head of Sustainability at PFM. "Users are rewarded for staying active, while also helping reduce blockchain's overall carbon impact."

Unlike traditional mining methods, Walk & Earn uses significantly less energy. According to PFM's internal estimates, the app's reward system consumes approximately 76% less energy compared to standard mining operations. Since its soft launch, active users have collectively offset more than 4,500 tons of CO₂ through their participation.

Disclaimer: The claim regarding the offset of 4,500 tons of CO₂ is based on internal estimates and independent survey data. This figure has not been independently verified and is provided for informational purposes only.

Users can earn daily rewards for walking and take part in optional challenges for increased benefits. As part of the official launch campaign, those who download the app now and register may be eligible for a sign-up reward. PFM notes that rewards are credited directly to users' in-app wallets, with no transaction fees and no personal step data stored, ensuring privacy and transparency.

Walk & Earn is now available in over 190 countries. For more information about the platform and how to get started, visit http://www.pfmcrypto.net.

PFM, PFM, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://www.pfmcrypto.net/xml/index.html#/

