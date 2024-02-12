PFS Global Launches AgencyPoint to Assist Insurance Agents with Accounting and More

PFS Global and insurance industry partners Mick Hunt of Premier Strategy Box, Chris Paradiso of Paradiso Insurance, and Carey Wallace of AgencyFocus have launched AgencyPoint, a new venture focused on assisting insurance agencies with accounting services.
DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PFS Global – a trusted business management partner that provides innovative solutions to hundreds of independent insurance agencies across the U.S., has launched AgencyPoint, a new venture focused on assisting agencies with accounting services.
The goal of AgencyPoint will be to implement bookkeeping, tax, and payroll practices for agencies. Their team can work with almost any agency management system and accounting software. They have considerable experience with trust accounting, data entry, operating reconciliation, commission reconciliation, management reporting, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Premium Payables, and more.
Insurance industry partners Mick Hunt of Premier Strategy Box, Chris Paradiso of Paradiso Insurance, and Carey Wallace of AgencyFocus are advising AgencyPoint on their continued growth in the industry and how to best serve independent agents.
PFS founder Aaron Stocks said of the launch, "We are so excited to expand our offerings in this area for independent agents. Our team has extensive knowledge of insurance agency processes, systems, and procedures, and we feel that helps us better serve their needs."
Paradiso added, "I am constantly asked by my industry peers about ways to improve the accounting process at their agencies. AgencyPoint will be an easy recommendation for me, as I trust their work and their team of professionals."
In addition to their accounting services, agents will have access to support for Legal, Technology, HR, and more through PFS Global's trusted professional service group.
More information on AgencyPoint may be found at myagencypoint.com.
