PFS Global Launches AgencyPoint to Assist Insurance Agents with Accounting and More

Insurance industry partners Mick Hunt of Premier Strategy Box, Chris Paradiso of Paradiso Insurance, and Carey Wallace of AgencyFocus are advising AgencyPoint on their continued growth in the industry and how to best serve independent agents.

PFS founder Aaron Stocks said of the launch, "We are so excited to expand our offerings in this area for independent agents. Our team has extensive knowledge of insurance agency processes, systems, and procedures, and we feel that helps us better serve their needs."

Paradiso added, "I am constantly asked by my industry peers about ways to improve the accounting process at their agencies. AgencyPoint will be an easy recommendation for me, as I trust their work and their team of professionals."

In addition to their accounting services, agents will have access to support for Legal, Technology, HR, and more through PFS Global's trusted professional service group.

More information on AgencyPoint may be found at myagencypoint.com.

Daniel Smith, Market Retrievers, 1 4235030388, [email protected], https://marketretrievers.com

Aaron Stocks, AgencyPoint, 1 909.294.7372, [email protected], https://myagencypoint.com

SOURCE PFS Global