PHA Recognizes Outstanding Members of the Pulmonary Hypertension Community

Ten pulmonary hypertension community members were honored at an awards ceremony during the PHA 2024 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions in Indianapolis. Post this

Honorees included health care professionals, caregivers, people with PH and PHA support group leaders. See the full list of honorees below.

Julie Hendry Memorial Scholarship Award: Adriana C. Mares

Named for PHA's first full-time non-patient volunteer, this award supports a non-patient volunteer who advances PHA's mission. Mares, a student researcher at Yale, received this award for her leadership in the El Paso PHighters support group and her contributions to cardiovascular medicine. She has authored over 25 peer-reviewed journal articles and founded the Institute of Cardiology at El Paso, focusing on PH and congenital heart disease.

The Rino Aldrighetti Leadership Award: Anton Morkin

Recognizes exceptional leadership in advancing PHA's vision of a world without PH. Morkin was honored for co-founding TBX4Life, a nonprofit supporting people with TBX4 Syndrome and heritable PAH. Motivated by his son's diagnosis, Morkin's work has united families from over 10 countries and established a global scientific consortium of more than 70 members. His efforts have driven cross-disciplinary research focused on discovering new treatments.

The PHA Philanthropy Award: Ed and Judith Simpson

Recognizes outstanding charitable commitment and generosity that encourages financial support for PHA. Judy Simpson founded the organization that became PHA in 1991, along with her sister Pat Paton, Teresa Knazik, Dorothy Olson, and their husbands. The Simpsons have been long-standing supporters of PHA, contributing their time, talents and resources since the organization's inception.

Outstanding Physician: Jean M. Elwing, MD

Recognizes notable service to PHA through clinical care, research, education and advocacy for PH patients. Elwing, director of the pulmonary hypertension program at the University of Cincinnati, received this award for her leadership in pulmonary vascular disease and PH research. She has been an influential figure in advancing clinical care and improving outcomes for those affected by PH.

Outstanding Allied Health Professional: Sandra Lombardi, RN

Recognizes contributions to the PH community through raising awareness, advocacy and compassionate care. Lombardi received this award for dedicating 25 of her 30 years in pulmonary and critical care medicine to pulmonary arterial hypertension. She has educated patients and providers on PAH medications and coordinated clinical trials, all while leading a thriving support group for 25 years, which she considers her proudest achievement.

Outstanding Young PH Citizen Award: Cash Harpp

Honors a person with PH, aged 30 or under, for their dedication to the PH community through awareness, advocacy and service. Harpp has shown remarkable resilience while living with idiopathic PAH. He actively participates in clinical trials and advocates for other children with PH.

Outstanding PH Citizen: Michelle Sweitzer

Recognizes a person with PH for their exemplary dedication to the PH community. Sweitzer has spent more than 40 years advocating and raising awareness, driven by the loss of her brother and father to PH. Through a family-run golf tournament, she has raised over $400,000 for research and remains a passionate advocate following her own PH diagnosis in 2017.

Outstanding Caregiver: Cindy Warnberg

Recognizes a non-patient caregiver's dedication to improving the quality of life for a loved one with PH. After her daughter Chelsea's PAH diagnosis, Warnberg acted by organizing the Puttin' PHore Poots golf tournament. Under her leadership, the event has grown steadily, raising more than $200,000 for PH research and awareness.

Outstanding PHA Support Group Leader Award: Sophia I. Esteves

Recognizes a support group leader who creates a welcoming environment and champions awareness and advocacy. Esteves earned the recognition for her leadership of the San Antonio, Texas, support group. A patient advocate for more than 22 years, Esteves also serves as a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson's Breathe In, Speak Out campaign, using her platform to inspire and guide those facing the challenges of PH.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening condition affecting the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH.

To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care professionals, and researchers worldwide to work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up- to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org or connect with PHA on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 301-565-3004, [email protected], www.PHAssociation.org

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association