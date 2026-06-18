PHA Recognizes Outstanding Members of the Pulmonary Hypertension Community

PHA's Outstanding Member Awards recognize those who demonstrate exceptional dedication and service to the pulmonary hypertension community. Post this

Honorees included people with PH, caregivers, PHA support group leaders and healthcare professionals. See the full list of honorees below.

Julie Hendry Memorial Scholarship Award: Carene Hensley

Named in loving memory of Julie Paton Hendry, PHA's first full-time non-patient volunteer, this award recognizes a non-patient volunteer who advances PHA's mission. Hensley, of California, a caregiver for her husband with PH, received this award for her advocacy on behalf of the PH community. Hensley is an active member of PHA and other PH organizations across the United States.

The Rino Aldrighetti Leadership Award: Ayotunde Omitogun

This award recognizes exceptional leadership in advancing PHA's vision of a world without PH. Omitogun was honored for founding the Cardiac Community Advocacy and Support Initiative, Nigeria's first patient-led pulmonary hypertension organization. Through her volunteerism and commitment to building community, Omitogun has amplified patient voices and increased PH knowledge in her region.

The PHA Philanthropy Award: Jessie Kohler

This award recognizes philanthropic leadership and generosity that build financial support for PHA's mission. Kohler, of Santa Monica, California, was recognized for devoting more than two decades of leadership, service and philanthropy to PHA. Through significant contributions, including a $100,000 gift to support PH Care Centers, sustained monthly giving and a legacy commitment, Kohler and her family have made a lasting impact on the PH community.

Outstanding Physician: Anjali Vaidya, MD

This award recognizes notable service to PHA through clinical care, research, education and advocacy. Vaidya, director of the Advanced Pulmonary Hypertension, Right Heart Failure and CTEPH Program at Temple University, received the award for her dedication to quality patient care and education. She has built and leads a nationally prominent pulmonary hypertension program in Pennsylvania, delivering comprehensive, high-acuity care while advancing complex therapies, including pulmonary thromboendarterectomy and balloon pulmonary angioplasty. As an educator, Vaidya has developed foundational training programs and mentored numerous clinicians who now lead PH programs nationwide.

Outstanding Allied Health Professional: Susanne McDevitt, DNP, ACNP

This award recognizes contributions to the PH community through raising awareness, advocacy and compassionate care. McDevitt of Ann Arbor, Michigan, received this award for dedicating nearly 30 years to pulmonary hypertension clinical care. Her commitment extends beyond patient care to mentoring providers, educating patients and serving in national leadership roles within the PH community.

Outstanding Young PH Citizen Award: Nicholas Herrera

This award honors a person with PH, age 30 or under, for their dedication to the PH community through awareness, advocacy and service. Herrera, of Texas, has been an active advocate on behalf of the community since his sister Aubrey's diagnosis in 2017, and his subsequent PH diagnosis in 2021. In honor of his sister's memory, Herrera founded Running Recycled, using his platform to inspire hope and educate others about PH.

Outstanding PH Citizen: Eric Borstein

This award recognizes a person with PH for their exemplary dedication to the PH community. Since his pulmonary arterial hypertension diagnosis in 2020, Borstein has dedicated his life to raising PH awareness and raising funds to support research of PH-focused programs. Borstein is the founder of "Where is EB?", a movement committed to raising awareness and critical funds for those living with PH. Through extraordinary personal determination, including walking more than 14,500 miles between 2022 and 2024, the Los Angeles resident has inspired countless others while demonstrating resilience and hope in the face of chronic illness.

Outstanding Caregiver: Matt Schusler

This award recognizes a non-patient caregiver's dedication to improving the quality of life for a loved one with PH. Schusler received this award for his dedication to providing steadfast support for both his wife living with PAH and for the entire PH community. He is an active volunteer at the Philadelphia O2breathe Walk and co-founder of Heidi's PHighters Golf Tournament, benefiting the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Outstanding PHA Support Group Leader Award: Beverly Lipmyer

This award recognizes a support group leader who creates a welcoming environment and champions awareness and advocacy. Lipmyer was recognized for providing more than 25 years of leadership as a PHA Support Group Leader in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is the founder of Michigan's annual statewide PH luncheon, which unites hundreds of attendees, raises funds for PH research and promotes PH awareness in the region.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening condition affecting the lungs and has no known cure. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide to work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 (240) 485-0770, [email protected]

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association