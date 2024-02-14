Phantom Screens & Mike Weaver Partner To Create The Perfect Patio

"Our new indoor-outdoor space is really a great addition to our home, a great addition to our family. And I think it's going to bring us together for many, many years." Post this

Their enclosed, covered patio has two Phantom motorized retractable screens and two Phantom oversized retractable door screens with captured edge, so the pets stay in while the pests and critters stay out. To access their uncovered backyard patio space, Mike and Carrie have a set of Phantom screens on their double doors that open up from the living room, a set on their double doors leading from the patio to the dining room, and a single Phantom door screen on the door leading from the patio to the kitchen.

"The nice thing about having [Phantom] Screens is, no matter what happens, no matter the changes with nature, you kind of have a space that you can know is safe of wildlife that you want to keep out, including chipmunks, birds, all that sort of stuff" Mike Weaver explained.

With the addition of Phantom Screens, Mike and Carrie can now lower their screens and open their doors to fresh air and natural light, all while keeping their pets safe with Phantom Screens.

Ontario Screens Solutions Inc., the local Phantom Screens authorized distributor for the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, helped Mike and Carrie make their outdoor dreams real while keeping their pets safe.

"The captured edge mesh on the doors was key for them because they have cats and a small dog, so it was really great that we had that option available for them with the captured edge material, and now they don't have to worry about their cats and dog being able to get out" Candice Froese from Ontario Screen Solutions Inc. explained. She and the team at OSSI helped bring the collaboration to life with their consultation and installation expertise.

Phantom Screens is focused on delivering fresh air and peace of mind. Like so many homeowners, Mike and Carrie were limited in how well they could use their outdoor space without bothersome pests and critters and peering eyes from neighbors interrupting their patio peace.

With their updated space, they now have privacy and protection so that every member of their family can enjoy their indoor and outdoor areas even more. As a former NHL defenseman, Mike is an expert on blocking and shutting the unwanted out.

"I ended up doing a DIY, just a generic screen, I had it ripped apart. All of the insides are ripped out, and I tried it, and it didn't work," Mike explained for going with Phantom Screens.

"But then I ended up remembering when I went to school in Michigan State, my buddy across the street had Phantom Screens… So after remembering that, I suggested I think we should talk to Phantom Screens" Mike explained how he learned of Phantom Screens.

"Our new indoor-outdoor space is really a great addition to our home, a great addition to our family. And I think it's going to bring us together for many, many years."

Phantom Screens is confident that this partnership will open the doors of even more homeowners and the untapped potential of their indoor and outdoor spaces.

About Phantom Screens: Established in 1992, a unique brand of retracting screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. Soon after, Rypma partnered with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and Phantom Screens was born. A leader in the industry, the award-winning company is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

For over three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

