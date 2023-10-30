Phantom Screens Announces Phantom Screens Great Plains Has Joined Its Expanding Network Of Authorized Distributors

"People love Phantom Screens. What's not to love? They function extremely well, last a long time, cut the heat, wind, snow, and keep the bugs out," Post this

"After college, I started my own window coverings business, and customers kept asking me about exterior shades/screens for porches," says Anderson. "So, I searched and found Phantom Screens... I worked as a dealer for multiple years and ultimately bought the Omaha distributorship."

For Anderson, choosing Phantom Screens was a no-brainer.

"The Phantom brand is by far the most valuable thing about it. People trust they are getting great products and great people when they call our number," says Tyler Anderson. "Their products are manufactured very well, with constant improvements being made to existing products by the R&D department."

Another equally important factor for Anderson is that Phantom Screens stands by its products and offers the best warranty in the industry.

"People love Phantom Screens. What's not to love? They function extremely well, last a long time, cut the heat, wind, snow, and keep the bugs out," says Anderson.

Not long ago, Anderson finalized a purchase agreement with Karl Jensen to purchase The Screen Guys, an established Omaha-based Phantom distributor.

Tyler and his team of professionals have excellent knowledge of their local market. In addition, Anderson has great marketing expertise, business acumen, and an aggressive plan for growth. With all of Anderson's strong attributes, Phantom Screens is confident that Tyler Anderson will be a successful distributor of its screens in Omaha.

Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 100+ Phantom Screens experts across North America. You'll be backed at every step with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and top-notch marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at https://www.phantomscreens.com/become-a-distributor/

About Phantom Screens: Founded more than three decades ago, the award-winning company continues the legacy begun by its founder, Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma, bringing to market innovative, high-performance products. Phantom Screens is the leader in market-leading retractable screens, offering customers a wide selection of retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems, and outdoor spaces.

Phantom Screens products provide customers with state-of-the-art insect protection, solar shading, temperature control, and enhanced privacy in living spaces. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com

Media Contact

Tanis Patenaude, Phantom Screens, 604-855-3654 (456), [email protected], https://www.phantomscreens.com/

SOURCE Phantom Screens