Phantom Screens Broadens US Reach, Naming Phantom Screens Ozarks As Latest Authorized Regional Distributor

Phantom Screens expands its growing network for customers in the Ozarks The owners have been working hard setting up their new showroom, training, and warehouse location in Springfield, MO, to support retail sales and a dealer network.
ABBOTSFORD, BC, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's award-winning leading provider of premium retractable screens is pleased to welcome its newest Authorized Regional Distributor in Springfield, Missouri, which will conduct business under Phantom Screens Ozarks.
Since 1998, Tammy Jo Tyner and her husband, Michael Bowman, have been installing screens for The Screen Warehouse, a Phantom Screens distributor in the Greater Kansas City area. The couple has now expanded their company, Screens In ... Bugs Out!, to increase their audience reach. Their first location in Table Rock Lake, near Branson, MO, has been running successfully for the past two years, and now their new location in Springfield, MO has gained them the name of Phantom Screens Ozarks.
As the new founders and owners of Phantom Screens Ozarks, the couple is thrilled to expand into Southwest Missouri. Tammy Jo Tyner is working hard setting up their new showroom, training, and warehouse location in Springfield, MO, to support retail sales and a dealer network.
As the proud new distributor of Phantom Screens, Tammy Jo Tyner, says: "We chose to sell only Phantom because of its high-quality standards. As our company wants a good reputation, from greeting through installation, we prefer little to no service or repair work orders. With Phantom's quality, we are able to move forward after each install in lieu of repeatedly going back to the install for repair or servicing."
Being in the screen industry, Tyner has been exposed to several retractable screen manufacturers. When she met with the Phantom Screens team in Abbotsford, British Columbia, she knew this collaboration was the right fit for her.
Phantom Screens is confident that the exceptional service people have come to expect from Screens In … Bugs Out! will be consistent with Phantom Screens Ozarks. As a recognized Authorized Regional Distributor, Tammy Jo Tyner exemplifies Phantom Screens culture: making life better, one screen at a time.
About Phantom Screens: From its humble grassroot beginnings in 1992, when Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma developed an innovative idea for screens in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, Phantom Screens is now a leading, award-winning company. Phantom Screens is recognized across North America for enhancing homes with market-leading retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems, and outdoor spaces.
For more than three decades, the company has placed a high value on its employees as part of a long-standing commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction.
