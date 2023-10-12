Phantom Screens Broadens US Reach, Naming Phantom Screens Ozarks As Latest Authorized Regional Distributor

With Phantom's quality, we are able to move forward after each install in lieu of repeatedly going back to the install for repair or servicing. Tweet this

As the new founders and owners of Phantom Screens Ozarks, the couple is thrilled to expand into Southwest Missouri. Tammy Jo Tyner is working hard setting up their new showroom, training, and warehouse location in Springfield, MO, to support retail sales and a dealer network.

As the proud new distributor of Phantom Screens, Tammy Jo Tyner, says: "We chose to sell only Phantom because of its high-quality standards. As our company wants a good reputation, from greeting through installation, we prefer little to no service or repair work orders. With Phantom's quality, we are able to move forward after each install in lieu of repeatedly going back to the install for repair or servicing."

Being in the screen industry, Tyner has been exposed to several retractable screen manufacturers. When she met with the Phantom Screens team in Abbotsford, British Columbia, she knew this collaboration was the right fit for her.

Phantom Screens is confident that the exceptional service people have come to expect from Screens In … Bugs Out! will be consistent with Phantom Screens Ozarks. As a recognized Authorized Regional Distributor, Tammy Jo Tyner exemplifies Phantom Screens culture: making life better, one screen at a time.

Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 130+ Phantom Screens experts across North America. You'll be backed at every step of the way with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and top-notch marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at https://www.phantomscreens.com/become-a-distributor/

About Phantom Screens: From its humble grassroot beginnings in 1992, when Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma developed an innovative idea for screens in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, Phantom Screens is now a leading, award-winning company. Phantom Screens is recognized across North America for enhancing homes with market-leading retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems, and outdoor spaces.

For more than three decades, the company has placed a high value on its employees as part of a long-standing commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com

Tanis Patenaude, Phantom Screens, 604-855-3654 (456), [email protected], phantomscreens.com

