Phantom Screens Expands Coverage: New Distributor Brings Sun and Bug Protection to Utah

Lassig has a long tradition of working with premium suppliers that focus on technology and product development; those who develop products that deliver exceptional quality and value.

For Lassig, Phantom Screens was the perfect and only fit.

"After learning about Phantom Screens' culture and commitment to problem-solving, I was impressed. I like to align myself with vendor partners who are problem solvers like us," says Lassig. "In addition, Phantom Screens' ability to manufacture large format shades was very appealing to me."

Lassig sees synergy in leveraging their installation expertise and he is pleased to affiliate himself with the Phantom brand name under Phantom Screens Utah.

An architect by trade, Lassig and his team of professionals have excellent knowledge of their local market. Currently, Lassig has locations in Salt Lake City (Murray), Park City and Lehi, with plans to open a new site in St. George within a year. In addition, Lassig expects to be involved in several new large housing projects in St. George soon.

Recently, Lassig's company completed an agreement to supply 30-foot Phantom Screens shades. He stated that his clients were extremely happy. "With the previous screen manufacturer I dealt with, they had to split the shades in two (to make them fit), but not with Phantom," says Lassig.

With all of Lassig's strong attributes and connections, Phantom Screens is confident that he will build a successful Phantom Screens regional distributorship.

About Phantom Screens: In 1992, a unique brand of retractable screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. He soon formed a partnership with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and together they rented space in a garage. Phantom Screens was born. Today, Phantom Screens is North America's award-winning leader in retractable screens, making lives better with innovative solutions for doors, windows, and outdoor spaces.

