Phantom Screens is pleased to announce Phantom Screens & More is now an Authorized Distributor

Nearly ten years ago, the company's principal partner, Don Durrett, decided to work with Phantom Screens. "We have worked with several different companies over the years, trying to find the best solution for our customers," says Durrett. "Then, we discovered Phantom Screens. We are very excited to be [its] tie into our clients' porches."

Durrett went on to explain that as an award-winning dealer of sunrooms, they wanted to provide quality services for quality people, by quality people, something they have in common with Phantom Screens. He is eager to showcase the numerous options for homeowners to expand their outdoor living spaces.

Oklahoma is known for its humid subtropical climate, with hot summers and cool winters. Oklahoma's climate demands a certain type of outdoor space. If you are considering or are already building an outdoor oasis in Oklahoma, you can trust Phantom Screens to create a screened room that you can enjoy year-round. If you value aesthetics, flexibility, and functionality, retractable screens by Phantom Screens are the right choice to protect home openings while retaining views.

Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 100+ Phantom Screens experts across North America. You'll be backed at every step with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at https://www.phantomscreens.com/become-a-distributor/

About Phantom Screens: Established in 1992, a unique brand of retracting screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. Soon after, Rypma partnered with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and Phantom Screens was born. A leader in the industry, the award-winning company is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

For more than three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

