Phantom Screens names former Vice President of Marketing, Andreas Kaufmann, as its new Chief Marketing Officer

Responsible for all marketing and strategic planning functions, including digital marketing, customer insights, product management, brand, and communications, he will develop and execute marketing initiatives that enhance Phantom Screens' and Rolltec's market positions, drive distributorship and dealerships' engagement, and support the company's overall growth objectives.

"Andreas is a respected leader both within Phantom Screens and the industry as a whole," says C. Esther De Wolde, CEO of Phantom Screens. "In his three years at Phantom Screens, Andreas has shown a broad and deep understanding of professional marketing skills coupled with a very strong business acumen that will be great assets in his new role as Chief Marketing Officer."

Fueled by digital innovation and ever-changing market trends, adding the newly minted role of CMO represents a new chapter in Phantom Screens' industry-leading journey. The addition of this role, the first in its 30-plus-year history, showcases Phantom Screens' ongoing expansion and growth.

Customer-centric and results-driven, Kaufmann holds an MBA in Business Administration, Marketing, and Global Competition from the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Phantom Screens as the Vice President of Marketing in November 2021, Kaufmann spent nearly four years as the Senior Director of Marketing and Product Management at Metrie, North America's foremost manufacturer and distributor of moldings and trim.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kaufmann has been instrumental in developing strategic marketing plans and launching new products in various industries in Canadian, US, and European markets. He has been responsible for driving brand identity and product strategies and developing consistency across platforms and categories.

About Phantom Screens: As North America's leading privately held manufacturer of retractable screens for doors, windows, and large openings, Phantom Screens is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

Established in 1992, the company honours its founder, Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma, long legacy of innovation. The multiple award-winning continues to excel, expand, and revolutionize the industry, all the while staying laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

