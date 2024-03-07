Phantom Screens proudly launches its oversized retractable door screen - the tallest door screen in the industry

Our team at Phantom is thrilled to introduce this newest screen, a product that redefines the possibilities in the screen industry. We believe it will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with a unique and unparalleled solution for their door screen needs Post this

It features additional sizing for multi-panel doors, sliding, stacking, and folding glass wall systems, including large openings up to 15 feet wide and 12 feet high with a single screen and 30 feet wide and 12 feet high with two screens.

Key features of the Phantom oversized retractable door screen include:

1. Unmatched Height: Phantom's oversized door screen is the tallest in the industry, offering an impressive and visually striking entrance to any space, complementing large doorways and openings of any type.

2. Exceptional Durability: Crafted from high-quality materials, it is built to withstand the elements, ensuring long-lasting customer performance, value, and durability. This includes cast aluminum housing end caps and stainless steel fasteners to prevent rusting in moist conditions.

3. Customization Options: Phantom Screens understands the importance of design flexibility. It is now available in eleven ready-to-order standard colors – it's most ever, including an Anodized Silver shade – as well as woodgrain and custom colors to complement any architectural aesthetic. Plus, many mesh options that offer improved airflow, insect protection, and greater heat and sun reduction without letting those pesky bugs creep in.

4. Enhanced Protection: Captured mesh completely secured in the top and bottom tracks, adding extra protection to keep pets in and critters out while preventing blow-outs in breezy conditions.

5. Professional Installation & Warranty: All of Phantom's products come installed by factory-trained professionals and backed by Phantom's industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Among its many other benefits are: manually operated retractable screens, customizable stopping points along the track for easy in and out access, fits all threshold types with several sill adaptors, and functions effectively with both in-jamb and surface mount applications. Best of all, for a seamless look, the screens are there when needed yet completely disappear out of sight into a discreet housing when not in use.

"Our team at Phantom Screens is thrilled to introduce this newest screen, a product that redefines the possibilities in the screen industry. We believe it will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with a unique and unparalleled solution for their door screen needs," said Brent Foster, VP of Product Management at Phantom Screens.

Phantom's oversized door screen is now available through Phantom's authorized distributor and dealer network. For more information, product specifications, and to explore customization options, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

About Phantom Screens: Established in 1992, a unique brand of retracting screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. Soon after, Rypma partnered with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and Phantom Screens was born. A leader in the industry, the award-winning company is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

For more than three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, innovated, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

