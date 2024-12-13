Phantom Screens Welcomes Christopher Wyatt as New Owner for JW Distributors

"Our best marketing tool is our customers, and I'm really excited about being part of the Phantom Screens family" - Chris Wyatt Post this

Wyatt will take over the area's distributorship from Janice Ward of JW Distributors, who will retire after 25 years of success. Phantom Screens thanks Ward for growing her company over the years to become #2 in sales, making her one of the largest regional distributors in the network.

Wyatt says he studied hundreds of businesses to invest in prior to meeting with Ward. When he discovered Phantom Screens' exceptional reputation for excellence and innovation, he was sold.

"I learned that the company was one of the most well-respected manufacturers of retractable screens in North America. I then immediately saw what a wonderful opportunity it was to partner with Phantom Screens," says the married father of a young child. "I was equally impressed with the quality of its portfolio of products, and just as important, the relationship Phantom Screens retains with its distributors and customers."

Wyatt went on to say that he's spoken to prospective customers, family, and friends, all of whom are champions of Phantom Screens' exceptional brand.

"Our best marketing tool are our customers, and I'm really excited about being part of the Phantom Screens family," says Wyatt.

Phantom Screens is sure Wyatt will continue to provide customers and suppliers with the innovative, essential products and value-added solutions they've come to expect from the company for more than three decades.

