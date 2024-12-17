Phantom Screens Welcomes New Distributor Brennan Shelton with Phantom Screens Cincinnati to the Cincinnati Market

There is so much untapped potential lying within the Cincinnati market, and we are excited to grow within it. Post this

"The idea behind both of these companies is to focus on one thing and be great at that one thing," says Shelton. "Both companies occupy a niche where their sole focus is on providing one main solution. Additionally, this acquisition gets our sales teams in front of more prospective buyers, allowing for more cross-sale and referral opportunities between both companies."

Shelton will take over the area's distributorship from Joe Stoekel of Tristate Retractable Screens, who will retire after 28 years of success. Phantom Screens thanks Stoekel for growing his company to service the Cincinnati area over the years.

Phantom Screens really appealed to Shelton because of its ability to provide an exclusive top of the line, lifestyle enhancing product.

"I heard about Phantom Screens when a friend of mine had motorized screens installed in his house," explains Shelton. "The product was great, so when a distributorship opportunity presented itself, I had to learn more. There is so much untapped potential lying within the Cincinnati market, and we are excited to grow within it."

Phantom Screens is sure Shelton will continue delivering quality installations and product solutions with the innovative, essential products and value-added services customers have come to expect from the company.

"The product sells itself. People are familiar with the brand, and we are excited to bring our unparalleled service to support the excellent products Phantom has to offer," says Shelton.

About Phantom Screens: Phantom Screens brings over three decades of experience and a strong reputation for quality, innovative product solutions, and excellent customer service. The company has grown into North America's leading privately held manufacturer of retractable screens for doors, windows, and large openings. Phantom Screens is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally.

Established in 1992, the company honors its founder, Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma's long legacy of innovation. Headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, multiple award-winning Phantom Screens continue to excel, expand, and revolutionize the industry while staying laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com

