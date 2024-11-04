Phantom Screens Welcomes Phantom Screens Costa Rica as New Authorized Distributor

We checked out other screen companies, but our clients from the US and Canada were asking for Phantom Screens ONLY. Post this

"We focus on high-end customers with beautiful houses near the beach, where they want to experience the outdoor living of Costa Rica without being eaten by mosquitos," says Hurtado.

Hernandez is no stranger to housing himself—he owns Guana Help, a successful handyman services company. Under Phantom Screens Costa Rica, Hernandez will oversee a team of skilled labor to perform installations, service, and train new dealers.

Phantom Screens Costa Rica is based in Guanacaste, in the northwestern region of Costa Rica, along the Pacific coast. It is a wealthy enclave with major resorts and high-end residential property developments. Both partners are eager to expand a dealer network throughout the country soon.

"This part of the country is booming with many Americans and Canadians who own recreational properties here. They tell us they love the Phantom Screens brand and want them in their homes," says Hernandez, adding with temperatures reaching between 28°C to 35°C and higher, customers complain about insects and mosquitos.

"Our clients are very excited with Phantom Screens products. We have shown them videos and brochures, and they love the product and can't wait until it is here," says Hurtado. "We checked out other screen companies, but our clients from the US and Canada were asking for Phantom Screens ONLY."

Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 100+ Phantom Screens experts across North America and beyond. You'll be backed at every step with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at http://www.phantomscreens.com/become-a-distributor/

About Phantom Screens: Headquartered just outside Vancouver, British Columbia, Phantom Screens was established in 1992 by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. Soon after, Rypma partnered with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and Phantom Screens was born. A leading manufacturer in the industry, the award-winning company is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

For over three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

Media Contact

Tanis Patenaude, Phantom Screens, 604-855-3654 (456), [email protected], phantomscreens.com

SOURCE Phantom Screens