Phantom Screens Welcomes Phantom Screens of Greater Sacramento as Newest Authorized Distributor

"Phantom Screens are a high-quality product, which Phantom backs up with their warranty," explains Dustin Bruce. "That means a lot to us. Not only are we making an impact on people's lives by providing them with good customer service and a quality product, but also in our interactions with the customer. Showing kindness and value to each person is very important to us."

He has grown the business with a personal sales approach, good service, and attention to detail. Mari recently resigned from her successful career as a mortgage company executive to dedicate her full-time attention to Phantom Screens of Greater Sacramento.

Dustin Bruce says what his customers enjoy most about Phantom Screens is the ability to let the outdoors in. "Living in California, especially in a region with warm days and cool nights, we love our screens," says Dustin Bruce. "Phantom Screens of Greater Sacramento has provided a variety of options for our customers to be able to enjoy the outdoors even when it's warm outside. We do a lot of motorized screens which help with sun protection and enable people to still enjoy their patio during the hot California sun!"

Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 100+ Phantom Screens experts across North America. You'll be backed at every step with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at https://www.phantomscreens.com/become-a-distributor/

About Phantom Screens: In 1992, a unique brand of retracting screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. He soon formed a partnership with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and together they rented space in a garage. Phantom Screens was born. A leader in the industry, the award-winning company is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to enjoy all the comforts of home.

For more than three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

