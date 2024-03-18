Pharma Source Direct, Inc. Earns NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation

"We are thrilled to announce that Pharma Source Direct, Inc. has achieved NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation," said Pharma Source President Matthew Johnson. "This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and compliance in the pharmacy compounding industry." Post this

NABP's Drug Distributor Accreditation is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. This accreditation process required Pharma Source Direct, Inc. to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.

"We are thrilled to announce that Pharma Source Direct, Inc. has achieved NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation," said Matthew Johnson, President of Pharma Source Direct, Inc. "This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and compliance in the pharmacy compounding industry. Our team's dedication and hard work have been instrumental in earning this accreditation, and we are eager to continue serving the compounding community with only the highest standards."

"NABP congratulates Pharma Source Direct, Inc. on achieving this important recognition," says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. "By earning the Drug Distributor Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the US drug supply, and they hold a pivotal role in protecting the public health."

About Pharma Source Direct, Inc.

Founded in 2021 with a specialty in controlled substances, bulk chemical sourcing, and over 60+ years of collective industry experience, Pharma Source Direct, Inc. came together to fill a void in the wholesale marketplace with one simple goal – to provide the pharmaceutical compounding community with an alternative to cookie cutter wholesalers by offering our customers a truly customized buying experience. Whether you operate a traditional 503A compounding pharmacy or a 503B Outsourcing Facility, Pharma Source Direct, Inc. is here to help with your wholesale needs. Contact a sales representative today or visit our website www.pharmasd.com.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public's health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

