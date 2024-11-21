Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit Partners with Rosie's Place for Charitable Donations at its 2024 Event in Boston, December 2-3

Summit attendees are encouraged to donate new, warm winter items such as hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and socks to support Rosie's Place

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) is proud to announce its continued partnership with Rosie's Place, the first women-only shelter in the United States, for the upcoming Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit taking place December 2-3, 2024, at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. Attendees can donate new, warm winter essentials, including hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and socks to support the critical work of Rosie's Place.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Rosie's Place once again this year. It is a remarkable organization that has been a pillar of support for women facing homelessness," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, Executive Vice President of Content and Strategy at The Healthcare Innovation Company. "We are a local company, so Rosie's Place is well-known to us. With events being powerful vehicles for fostering positive change, collaborating with Rosie's Place provides our conference participants an opportunity to give back to the community and help those in need through an organization that makes a significant impact on transforming lives every day," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

The Pharmaceutical and Medical Meetings Summit brings together senior professionals in meeting management from life sciences, biotech, and healthcare for valuable peer-to-peer exchanges, best-practice sharing, networking, and actionable insights. The event's content is tailored by meeting planners specifically for their peers in the industry. More information is available at: https://www.thinc360.com/MedMeetings

About Rosie's Place

Founded in 1974, Rosie's Place is the first shelter for women in the nation. Fifty years later, Rosie's Place is much more than a shelter. Providing meals and groceries, education and expert employment, housing, legal and mental health support, Rosie's Place turns hope into help for more than 12,000 women every year. Relying solely on the generous support of individuals, foundations, and corporations, Rosie's Place does not accept any city, state or federal funding. To learn more, visit https://www.rosiesplace.org

About The Healthcare Innovation Company

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) drives industry transformation by offering essential content and insights to healthcare executives across health plans, hospitals, health systems, and pharmaceutical organizations. Through live events, webinars, and digital resources, thINc supports decision-makers in optimizing business strategies, reducing costs, and improving patient outcomes. To learn more, visit https://thinc360.com

