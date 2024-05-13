Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Data Analysis and Sample Tracking, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PKPD) modeling is being used to describe and quantify dose–concentration–effect relationships. Attendees will learn how LabConnect collaborates with SGS Analytics to provide PKPD solutions, which provide data to help with the dose, route and schedule of administration design of investigational drugs. The featured speakers will discuss how LabConnect's enhanced sample tracking abilities, in combination with the comprehensive data analysis provided by SGS, ensure maximum effectiveness and shorter timelines to market. In this webinar, attendees will get a better understanding of the PKPD solutions offered by LabConnect to support clinical trials.
TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PKPD) modeling is used to describe and quantify dose–concentration–effect relationships. LabConnect collaborates with SGS Analytics to provide PKPD solutions to provide data to help with dose, route, and schedule of administration design of investigational drugs.
The enhanced sample tracking abilities of LabConnect in combination with the comprehensive data analysis provided by SGS ensures maximum effectiveness and shorter timelines to market.
This webinar is part of a series addressing key challenges facing sponsors of clinical trials. In this webinar, the attendees will get a better understanding of the PKPD solutions offered by LabConnect to support clinical trials.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into PKPD solutions that can be used for conducting successful clinical trials.
Join Ilka Reineman, Executive Director of Business Development EMEA, LabConnect; Dr. Christopher Stocking, Clinical Laboratory Manager Berlin, SGS Analytics Germany GmbH; Dr. Bernhard Schnurr, Site Manager Birsfelden, SGS Analytics Switzerland AG; and Kai Wiemer, Senior Director Biospecimen, LabConnect, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Data Analysis and Sample Tracking.
