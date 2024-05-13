Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Data Analysis and Sample Tracking, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PKPD) modeling is being used to describe and quantify dose–concentration–effect relationships. Attendees will learn how LabConnect collaborates with SGS Analytics to provide PKPD solutions, which provide data to help with the dose, route and schedule of administration design of investigational drugs. The featured speakers will discuss how LabConnect's enhanced sample tracking abilities, in combination with the comprehensive data analysis provided by SGS, ensure maximum effectiveness and shorter timelines to market. In this webinar, attendees will get a better understanding of the PKPD solutions offered by LabConnect to support clinical trials.

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PKPD) modeling is used to describe and quantify dose–concentration–effect relationships. LabConnect collaborates with SGS Analytics to provide PKPD solutions to provide data to help with dose, route, and schedule of administration design of investigational drugs.

