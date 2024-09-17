Pharmacovigilance in a Global Market: Key Compliance Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will learn about essential elements of a robust global PV system and, crucially, the expectations of regulatory inspectors. Post this

Companies must now navigate a labyrinth of diverse local and regional PV requirements, contend with language barriers and manage an ever-increasing volume of safety data. Rapid and accurate evaluation of this data is essential to protect the patients and safeguard public health. Overcoming these challenges requires a comprehensive understanding of global PV regulations, sophisticated tools and expertise across multiple disciplines.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will dive into the multifaceted issues that arise from global PV operations. They will provide insight into the regulatory landscape across different regions, highlighting key differences and commonalities. Attendees will learn about essential elements of a robust global PV system and, crucially, the expectations of regulatory inspectors. Meeting these expectations helps ensure adherence to regulatory obligations, guidance and international standards.

The webinar will be an opportunity for PV and regulatory professionals, both new and seasoned, to enhance their knowledge and gain information that can be practically deployed to overcome the challenges posed by globalization. It will support leaders managing such globalization to learn more about the complexities of global PV, the fundamental aspects to ensuring compliance and inspection readiness at all times and gain critical awareness of the likely challenges that may be encountered, along with strategies to manage them.

Join experts from Allucent, Ian Kovacs, PhD, Global Head of Pharmacovigilance, Georgia Kolangi, MSc, Associate Director, Pharmacovigilance; and Dr. Ernesto Vera-Sanchez, MD, PhD, MPH, Vice President, Department Head GxP Strategy, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

