Pharmacy Barriers Block 30% of Telemedicine Patients With Opioid Use Disorder From Lifesaving Medication

This study analyzed responses from over 600 patients across Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas. All participating patients receive treatment for opioid use disorder via telemedicine. While the prevalence and kinds of barriers varied from state to state, respondents in all states faced widespread pharmacy barriers. Some common problems included pharmacies not having the necessary buprenorphine in stock, insurance-related delays, and pharmacists who were hesitant to fill prescriptions from telemedicine providers.

"If one-third of people with cancer went without chemotherapy because a pharmacy wasn't able to stock a medication or questioned their prescription, there would be national outrage," said senior author Marlene Lira, MPH, Senior Director of Research at Workit Health. "We should treat opioid use disorder with the same urgency—lives depend on it."

First author Lauren Hendy, PhD, emphasized the national implications of the findings:

"Telemedicine is expanding access to treatment, but pharmacy-level barriers are undoing that progress. Policy changes at the state or federal level are urgently needed to ensure buprenorphine is reliably available, just like other essential medications."

These pharmacy barriers are partly rooted in the opioid settlement agreements, which require pharmaceutical distributors to monitor controlled substances. Despite buprenorphine's safety, efficacy, and lifesaving effects, it is subject to the same reporting requirements as other controlled substances, which can discourage pharmacies and distributors from maintaining adequate supplies. One potential solution would be for state attorneys general to renegotiate these settlement agreements to exclude buprenorphine from such monitoring systems, reducing these unintended barriers to access.

Several jurisdictions are already taking action. San Francisco recently enacted an ordinance requiring retail pharmacies to stock buprenorphine alongside opioid overdose reversal medications. In New Mexico, state legislators are considering a bill that would mandate minimum stocking levels for buprenorphine in pharmacies statewide. Michigan lawmakers have introduced proposals to strengthen buprenorphine access through pharmacy stocking requirements and expanded delivery options.

At the federal level, Congressman Paul D. Tonko (D-NY) and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) have introduced the "Broadening Utilization of Proven and Effective Treatment for Recovery Act" or "BUPE for Recovery Act." This legislation would remove buprenorphine from the DEA's Suspicious Orders Report System (SORS) during the opioid public health crisis. As SORS may discourage pharmacies from stocking sufficient buprenorphine products, this change could make it more feasible for pharmacies to keep an adequate supply of buprenorphine to fill prescriptions without delay.

These measures, especially when paired with reliable mail-delivery pharmacies, offer hope that the pharmacy barriers reported in this study may be eliminated in the future. Improving access to buprenorphine at the pharmacy level will save lives and help curb the nation's ongoing opioid overdose crisis.

