PharmaIN to Present Promising Interim Data from its Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of PHIN-214, an Optimized Vasopressor for Decompensated Cirrhosis, at The Liver Meeting® 2024

PharmaIN Corporation is set to present promising data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of PHIN-214, an optimized vasopressor therapy for decompensated cirrhosis, at The Liver Meeting® 2024.

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaIN Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative subcutaneous peptide therapies, today announced the company will present interim results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PHIN-214, the company's lead candidate, for the prevention and treatment of decompensated cirrhosis. Douglas Simonetto, M.D., Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, MN will present the findings at the American Association for the study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), The Liver Meeting®, taking place on November 15-19, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

PHIN-214 is an optimized vasopressor therapy targeting a clinically validated mechanism of action enabling safe, subcutaneous administration and broad application for the prevention and treatment of decompensated cirrhosis. PharmaIN is currently enrolling patients in its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PHIN-214 in cirrhosis (NCT05490888).

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: PHIN-214: Phase 1 study in compensated and decompensated cirrhosis patients – a novel treatment to manage complications of portal hypertension with subcutaneous, once-daily self-administration.

Authors: Douglas A. Simonetto, MD (1), Naim Alkhouri, MD (2), Ethan Weinberg, MD, MS (3), Philipp Schwabl, MD, PhD (4), Anita Kohli, MD (2), Michael Porayko, MD (5), Eric Lawitz, MD (6)

(1) Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, MN; (2) Arizona Liver Health, Chandler, AZ; (3) University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; (4) Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria; (5) Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN; (6) Texas Liver Institute, San Antonio, TX

Abstract Number: 2173

Session: Poster, Portal Hypertension and Other Complications of Cirrhosis

Date & time: Monday November 18, 2024, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM Pacific time

Location: Poster Hall

Abstract titles are now available on the AASLD website. Posters will be made available on the PharmaIN website following presentation at the conference.

About PharmaIN:

PharmaIN Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first- and best-in-class subcutaneous therapies through its proprietary peptide engineering platform. Through the company's expertise in target-specific biology, peptide drug design and innovative drug delivery, PharmaIN is developing novel treatments for patients with advanced cirrhosis and cancer. To learn more, visit us at www.pharmain.com.

