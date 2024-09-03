PharmaIN's dCNP Therapy Shows Promise in Normalizing Tumor Blood Vessels and Reinvigorating Immune Response in Solid Tumor Models.

PharmaIN Corporation has published promising research in Science Translational Medicine on their novel therapy, dCNP, which shows encouraging preclinical results against challenging cancers like colon and pancreatic adenocarcinomas. By normalizing tumor blood vessels, dCNP improves therapy resistance and boosts the immune response. As PharmaIN prepares for clinical trials, they welcome collaborators to bring this potentially life-changing therapy to patients.

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaIN Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the publication of research in Science Translational Medicine detailing the mechanism and preclinical efficacy of their modified C-type natriuretic peptide (dCNP) in several solid tumor animal models, including challenging cancers like colon and pancreatic adenocarcinomas. This study, in collaboration with experts from the University of Pennsylvania, Kyushu University, Higashiosaka City Medical Center, and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, introduces a novel approach to improving cancer therapy.

The research addresses the tumor microenvironment (TME), where dysfunctional blood vessels contribute to therapy resistance. PharmaIN's dCNP offers a solution by normalizing these blood vessels, reducing hypoxia, and reinvigorating anti-tumor immunity.

Professor Fuchs, MD, PhD, lead corresponding author, highlights key benefits of dCNP:

"The development of PharmaIN derivatives of CNP represents a pivotal paradigmatic shift in our quest to target the immune-suppressive tumor microenvironment and to revolutionize the anti-cancer therapeutic regimens for at least three independent reasons:

First, using the agonist-based approach enables us to avoid the pro-angiogenic redundancy and resistance issues that undermine the efficacy of inhibitors of the VEGF pathway.

Second, the potent anti-fibrotic and modest vasodilating activities of dCNP spare us from the necessity to intermix additional agents with dubious specificity.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, instead of inhibiting VEGF to slow down pathologic, leaky, and dilapidated tumor angiogenesis, dCNP promotes the formation of healthy and highly functional blood vessels that efficiently restore tissue perfusion, eliminate hypoxia, and facilitate the delivery of nutrients and removal of toxic waste metabolites. The resulting reactivation of the anti-tumor immune responses is a solid foundation for including CNP-based agents into numerous anti-cancer regimens, including chemo-, radio- and immunotherapies.

However, it's important to note that these promising results need to be confirmed in clinical trials to fully establish the efficacy and safety of dCNP in human patients."

Dr. Elijah Bolotin, President and CEO of PharmaIN, adds:

"We are in the final stages of preclinical development and are eager to move forward towards clinical trials. While we recognize the challenges ahead, we are committed to rigorously testing this therapy to ensure its safety and effectiveness. We welcome collaborators to advance this potentially life-changing therapy to patients."

The full research paper is available in the August 21, 2024, issue of Science Translational Medicine and can be accessed through the journal's website or via https://pharmain.com/for-partners/.

