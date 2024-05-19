Pharmalancers introduces new services in Clinical and Quality

Pharmalancers, the global marketplace connecting independent consultants working in R&D with life sciences companies, has today announced the introduction of three new services in Clinical Development and Quality Management

LONDON, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmalancers Ltd, the global marketplace connecting independent consultants working in R&D with life sciences companies, has today announced the introduction of new services in Clinical Development and Quality Management.

The company has added the following new services to its online platform (accessed from www.pharmalancers.com)

Clinical Project Managers (CPMs)

Clinical Research Associates (CRAs)

Quality Management

The addition of Clinical Project Managers and Clinical Research Associates means that the online platform is now able to provide independent consultants/ freelancers in all major functions of Drug Development.

As with its existing services (in medical writing, medical communications, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics, statistical programming, data management and project management), the independent consultants in CPM and CRA can be individually hired by life sciences companies for short to medium term contracts supporting clinical studies.

In a significant expansion of its services, Pharmalancers is also offering a range of managed service packages where the company can assemble and manage a team of CPM(s), CRAs and other functional specialists in flexible, contractual models for the conduct of clinical trials. These packages are targeted towards and will be attractive to biotechs and smaller companies.

The new service line of Quality Management adds to the stated objective of being a one-stop destination for Pharma independent consultants. It is a function in which there is a large existing pool of independent consultants and Pharmalancers will make the process of matching consultants to clients and projects more efficient.

Shalabh Kumar and Angela Potts, co-founders, said, 'We are pleased to add Clinical and Quality services to the wide range of services offered on the Pharmalancers platform. We believe it will make Pharmalancers an even more attractive platform for life sciences companies to find freelancers for their flexible resourcing needs in a smart and efficient way."

