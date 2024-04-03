PharmaPoint Featured on RxInsider's Pharmacy500 List for 2024

"The privilege of advocating for patient's medication treatment plans through the care continuum in order to help ensure members of high-risk populations are proactively engaged is what fuels our organization." Post this

Inspired by the Fortune 500, the Pharmacy500 is a list of 500 companies and national associations that had a significant impact on dispensing pharmacies across the United States last year.

"From driving operational efficiencies to supporting exemplary patient care, the Pharmacy500 represents companies that are shaping the pharmacy landscape," says Greg Cianfarani, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for RxInsider. "We always strive to celebrate and recognize innovative products, services and companies across the pharmacy supply chain."

About PharmaPoint

PharmaPoint is an innovative, technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company. XchangePoint, our proprietary integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions, is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. Additionally, through the management of outpatient retail pharmacies for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, our commitment to completing the care continuum results in improved patient health and satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and provides clients with a source of ancillary income. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., PharmaPoint has been recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Shelton, PharmaPoint, 2059994167, [email protected], www.pharmapoint.com

SOURCE PharmaPoint