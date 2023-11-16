PharmaPoint Successfully Guides Pharmacy East Through Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation Process

"The choice to expand our partnership with PharmaPoint provided us with both the industry expertise needed to navigate the rigors of the ACHC accreditation process, as well as their XchangePoint platform to manage our targeted patient population." Post this

XchangePoint is an automated solution for medication-centric targeted patient engagement that allows users to follow a patient throughout their healthcare journey. The solution's MedSpecialty module provides users the ability to build a complete medication history profile of both specialty and traditional medications across all prescribers to offer a wholistic view of a patient's medication and support needs. This results in the capability to then provide adherence scores for all treatments and disease states.

"XchangePoint can be customized to meet the needs of the clinical campaigns we are pursuing around our patient's medication plan adherence," says Sugg. "Specifically, utilizing the MedSpecialty module as a tool allows us to strategically provide proactive care and more easily navigate an often-complicated journey through the care continuum for our high-risk patient population and their loved ones."

Physicians East's can target high-risk patients to have their medication treatment plans reviewed and monitored. This mitigates gaps in therapy or potential drug related problems resulting in nonadherence to a prescribed treatment plan and potential adverse drug events. Timed follow-up using patient prioritized dashboards and call lists are created to consistently identify and combat any adherence barriers and help ensure compliance.

About PharmaPoint

PharmaPoint is an innovative, technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company. XchangePoint, our proprietary integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions, is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. Additionally, through the management of outpatient retail pharmacies for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, our commitment to completing the care continuum results in improved patient health and satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and provides clients with a source of ancillary income. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., PharmaPoint has been recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.

About Physicians East

Physicians East is Eastern North Carolina's largest private, medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice with over ninety providers caring for patients in Greenville, Farmville, Winterville, Kinston, and Beulaville. Our offering includes cardiology, dermatology, diagnostics, endocrinology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, hematology & oncology, integrative medicine, laboratory & pre-op, nutrition, pharmacy, primary care, pulmonary & critical care, rheumatology, sleep medicine, surgery, urgent care, urogynecology, and urology. Since 1965, Physicians East's physicians and staff have worked together to build a reputation of excellence in individualized, comprehensive, patient-focused health care. Through its dedicated and committed staff, Physicians East sets the benchmark for providing the highest quality and most innovative medical care available. For more information about Physicians East's services, visit http://www.physicianseast.com or call 252-752-6101.

