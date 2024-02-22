PHA's Weekend in Houston Spreads Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness April 6-7

"[PH education] is long awaited in Houston. The workshop provides an excellent opportunity for patients and their families to speak freely [about living with PH] and discuss day-to-day concerns with experts beyond the four walls of clinics and time-bound appointments." Post this

The PHA Connects: PH Community Workshop will be on April 6, at the Westin Houston Medical Center. This free one-day event offers educational sessions and networking featuring local medical experts and PH community members. Co-chaired by Nidhy Varghese, MD, of Texas Children's Hospital and Sandeep Sahay, MD, MSc, ATSF, FCCP, of Houston Methodist Hospital, the Workshop aims to increase awareness of this rare, life-threatening disease in local communities.

PH affects people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. The disease is significantly underdiagnosed and misunderstood, even among health care providers. Symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain, are not necessarily specific to PH and can lead to dangerous delays in a correct diagnosis.

"[PH education] is long awaited in Houston. The workshop provides an excellent opportunity for patients and their families to speak freely [about living with PH] and discuss day-to-day concerns with experts beyond the four walls of clinics and time-bound appointments," says Sahay. "It is also an excellent opportunity for trainees, fellows and other clinicians to become acquainted with pulmonary hypertension."

Presenters, including health care professionals, people with PH and caregivers, will cover topics such as navigating diagnosis and treatment, managing childhood onset PH, living with PH (adult and childhood onset) and advances in PH research. The sessions will be offered in English and Spanish, launching PHA's initiative to provide education to the Spanish-speaking PH community. Childcare will be provided for ages three to 17. For more information and to register for the workshop, visit PHAssociation.org/Events/PH-Community-Workshop-Houston.

Houston O2breathe Walk

On Sunday morning, April 7, the PH community will gather for the second annual Houston O2breathe Walk. This family-friendly free event aims to raise awareness and funds for PH. Participants can register individually or as part of a team. All proceeds benefit PHA's programs and services. To register for the walk and find up-to-date location details, visit PHAEvents.org/Houston2024

While PH is incurable, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve an individual's quality of life. Advances in treatment and a better understanding of PH have led to effective therapies, better quality of life and improved survival for many types of PH after diagnosis.

Members of the media are welcome to attend. To RSVP, please email [email protected]. Interviews with experts and others can be arranged upon request.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up- to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

