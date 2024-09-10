PHA's Weekend in Phoenix Spreads Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Oct. 26-27

"This workshop will empower patients with the knowledge and tools they need to seek expert care and to live a lifestyle that provides the best chance of controlling their disease." Post this

The PHA Connects: PH Community Workshop will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. The free one-day event offers informational sessions and networking opportunities with local medical experts and PH community members. Co-chaired by Naomi Habib, MD, of Arizona Pulmonary Specialists and Karim El-Kersh, MD, of Banner University Lung Institute, the workshop aims to provide important treatment and disease management information to people with PH and increase awareness of this rare, life-threatening condition in local communities.

"Over and over, I have seen that the patients who are most successful at controlling their PH are the ones who are most educated about their disease and most proactive about their care," says Habib. "This workshop will empower patients with the knowledge and tools they need to seek expert care and to live a lifestyle that provides the best chance of controlling their disease."

Presenters, including health care professionals, people with PH and caregivers, will cover topics such as navigating diagnosis and treatment, living with PH and advances in PH research. The workshop offers an invaluable opportunity to learn more about PH, discover PHA resources, connect with industry representatives and meet others impacted by PH.

For more information and to register for the workshop, visit https://www.PHAssociation.org/Events/PH-Community-Workshop-Phoenix.

Phoenix O2breathe Walk

On Sunday morning, Oct. 27, the PH community will gather at Eldorado Park in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the second annual Phoenix O2breathe Walk. This free, family-friendly event aims to raise awareness of PH and funds for PHA's programs and services that support the PH community. Participants can register individually or as part of a team. To register for the walk, visit PHAssocation.Donordrive.com/Event/Phoenix24.

Pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs, causes symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain. PH affects about 75 million people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. The condition is significantly underdiagnosed and misunderstood, even among health care providers. Because symptoms are not necessarily specific to PH, there can be dangerous delays in receiving a correct diagnosis.

While PH is incurable, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve an individual's quality of life. Advances in treatment and a better understanding of PH have led to effective therapies, better quality of life and improved survival for many types of PH after diagnosis.

Members of the media are welcome to attend. To RSVP, please email [email protected]. Interviews with experts and others can be arranged upon request.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up- to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 301-565-3004, [email protected], www.PHAssociation.org

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association