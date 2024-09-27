Phase 1 clinical trial results support feasibility and safety of administering cell therapy as treatment for people with Parkinson's disease

"This is the first study of embryonic progenitor cells to be reported and appears to be carefully designed and executed well." Post this

At median follow up of 21 months, no deaths, discontinuations or graft-induced dyskinesias had occurred. More than 97% of the treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, and none of the 3 reported hospitalizations were deemed related to bemdaneprocel use. Results support the continued evaluation of bemdaneprocel for treatment of people with Parkinson's disease.

"This is an important phase 1b safety and tolerability study that delivered one of two doses of embryonic stem cells to the putamen of patients with Parkinson's disease using a transfrontal approach," said Jeffrey H. Kordower, professor of neurodegenerative disease research at Arizona State University. "This is the first study of embryonic progenitor cells to be reported and appears to be carefully designed and executed well. Importantly, based on this surgically related procedure, the number of treatment-emergent adverse events were within what would be expected for this trial with few serious adverse events, and none of the adverse events appeared related to the test article.

"This important trial demonstrates a good safety and tolerability profile, encouraging the continuation of this program," he said.

Full text of this abstract will be available at mdsabstracts.org (Reference #959) after the embargo lifts September 27, 2024, 08:00 ET.

