Phase Change Solutions and SCGC launch Innovative decarbonization solutions in Thailand

"We are developing the next generation of advanced materials, with circularity and sustainable design principles, focused on decarbonizing our footprint and eliminating food and pharmaceutical waste worldwide," said Govi Rao, CEO of Phase Change Solutions. Post this

Thermal management solutions designed and engineered by the two companies are already reducing energy consumption at Texplore's cold storage customers in Thailand, contributing to SCGC's overall mission to decarbonize buildings.

"We are developing the next generation of advanced materials, with circularity and sustainable design principles, focused on decarbonizing our footprint and eliminating food and pharmaceutical waste worldwide," said Govi Rao, CEO of Phase Change Solutions. "We are excited to build this strategic partnership with Texplore, enabling rapid scalability of our advanced solutions with the SCGC ecosystem."

Texplore, the new business development arm of SCGC is focused on building and scaling innovative and sustainable solutions focused on the rapidly growing, multibillion decarbonization needs across Thailand and SE Asia, especially in applications requiring continuous refrigeration.

"This partnership is designed to make a significant impact on the entire energy supply chain as we commercialize sustainable alternatives to traditional materials going into advanced material platforms like BioPCM®," said Pisan Uawithya, Managing Director of Texplore. He added, "In addition to reducing food and pharmaceutical waste, and reducing energy consumption in buildings, we are most excited about our circular economy approach, where by-product is a new beginning of PCM production, reflecting SCGC's Low Waste, Low Carbon approach to create and deliver scalable, sustainable and circular economy solutions to the customers."

Building on the partnership agreement established in February this year, the two companies have developed and commercialized solutions for the cold chain logistics customers and cold storage warehouses in Thailand – already lowering energy consumption significantly.

About PCS

Phase Change Solutions (PCS) is a global leader in the development and supply of phase change materials ("PCMs"). The company's proprietary PCMs, collectively referred to as BioPCM® have been certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA's BioPreferred® products. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -65°C to 175°C. This tuning capability of BioPCM® enables customers worldwide to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).

About SCGC

SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC) is a leading integrated chemical player in ASEAN with strategic bases in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, offering a full range of petrochemical products ranging from upstream production of olefins to downstream production of 3 main plastics resins: polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. SCGC focuses on inventing "Innovation That's Real" to drive the ASEAN economy and elevate the quality of life in accordance with ESG and circular economy. SCGC develops technology and innovation toward HVAs in infrastructure, consumable packaging, automotive, health and well-being, and energy solutions, while ensuring sustainable environmental stewardship.

Media Contact

Miriam Rico Murguia, Phase Change Solutions, 1 336-510-4406, [email protected], https://phasechange.com/

SOURCE Phase Change Solutions