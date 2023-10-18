Phebe N. Novakovic to Receive FPRI's 17th Benjamin Franklin Award

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the seventeenth Benjamin Franklin Award recipient, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics Phebe N. Novakovic.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the seventeenth Benjamin Franklin Award recipient, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics Phebe N. Novakovic. LTG (ret.) H.R. McMaster, former US national security advisor, will discuss with Ms. Novakovic this year's theme, "The Future of Technology and National Security," on December 13, 2023, for a noon luncheon at the Westin Hotel in Philadelphia.

About the Award

An inventor, entrepreneur, writer, diplomat, and lover of liberty, Benjamin Franklin devoted himself from an early age to public service and the resolution of problems through objective analysis that draws upon the best knowledge available—setting the standard to which FPRI always aspires.

The Benjamin Franklin Award is awarded each year to the American whose service as a statesperson, sage, or soldier best exemplifies the ideals of Benjamin Franklin and the United States. Dr. Henry A. Kissinger was the first honoree. Other past honorees include GEN (ret.) James Mattis, Robert D. Kaplan, LTG (ret.) H.R. McMaster, Walter Russell Mead, Anne Applebaum, and the late Fouad Ajami.

Recognizing Phebe N. Novakovic

This year's honoree is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics Phebe N. Novakovic, and she embodies the spirit of the Benjamin Franklin Award. Ms. Novakovic has actively contributed to the national security of the United States in numerous government and private-sector roles over her illustrious career. She is lauded as one of the most influential leaders in national security.

Ms. Novakovic joined General Dynamics in 2001, where she has held a variety of positions. She was named chairman and chief executive officer in January 2013. Under her leadership, General Dynamics is an industry leader providing military, government, and commercial clients with leading-edge technology and systems that keep our citizens, our soldiers, and our country secure.

In Conversation with LTG (ret.) H.R. McMaster

H. R. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is also the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. Upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984, McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for thirty-four years. He retired as a lieutenant general in June 2018 after serving as the 25th assistant to the president for national security affairs. McMaster is the 2019 recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Award and a member of FPRI's Board of Advisors.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, and tickets, please contact Leah Pedro at [email protected].

