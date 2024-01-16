PherDal, the First and Only Sterile At-Home Insemination Kit, Awarded FDA Clearance; Now Accepting Pre-Orders

Rooted in science, the PherDal Kit is the first and only to combine the sterile environment of the fertility clinic with the at-home capabilities of insemination. Post this

Now, PherDal is bridging the gap between traditional conception and more invasive options with a sterile at-home insemination option for individuals who have been unable to conceive through intercourse or have chosen not to conceive through intercourse.

"Our singular focus in pursuing FDA clearance was to make the PherDal Kit available to every person who is struggling to conceive," said PherDal Founder and CEO Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D. "Following my own personal diagnosis of unexplained infertility in 2017, I refused to accept expensive fertility treatment solutions for an unknown problem. Instead, I dove deep into the scientific literature and my background studying genomics. My husband, a mechanical engineer, and I invented the PherDal Kit, which successfully conceived our daughter with the second use. Our mission now is to provide access to a sterile, safe, at-home fertility option backed by science - for anyone struggling to conceive, single parents by choice and members of the LGBTQIA+ community."

PherDal brings a science-based solution to the fertility category, and with early success. While PherDal started as the founder's story, the proof of concept kit launched in 2021, selling out 200 units in 90 days. From those 200 kits, the PherDal community celebrated 34 pregnancies, including the addition of the first PherDal siblings this year.

In 2022, PherDal crowdfunded over $630,000 to pursue FDA clearance. In 2023, Dr. Hintzsche was a top 5 finalist at the SXSW Pitch competition, a top 3 finalist for the Insight Innovation Labs Startup Competition, and featured innovator at LSI's Emerging MedTech Conference. PherDal has been selected for the Femovate 2023-2024 cohort of global FemTech startups.

To pre-order the PherDal Kit, visit https://pherdal.com. Kits will be shipped as expeditiously as possible. The first kits will ship by the end of February, in the order pre-orders are received. Depending on availability, shipment may take up to four months.

About PherDal Fertility Science, Inc.

Founded by a couple who faced their own infertility diagnosis, PherDal genuinely understands the hurt, frustration and pain of trying to conceive. PherDal is led by Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D., inventor of PherDal. Dr. Hintzsche is Northern Illinois University's first recipient of a doctoral degree in bioinformatics, whose clinical research has been cited over 600 times by peers. Together with her husband, a mechanical engineer, they turned to science to create PherDal, the first and only sterile, FDA-cleared and multi-patented at-home insemination kit that uses a sterile syringe designed to deliver sperm at the opening of the cervix, while bypassing bacterial or anatomical interference. Following FDA clearance in December 2023, PherDal is now accepting pre-orders to make at-home insemination as sterile, safe and accessible as possible for the millions of people trying to conceive. For more information or to pre-order the PherDal Kit, visit https://pherdal.com.

