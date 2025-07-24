PHI Air Medical and Enterprise Rescue open third emergency air medical base in Alabama

"The Monroeville base marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to move communities to health." said Sam Marshall, Program Director, PHI Air Medical. Post this

Since 2022, PHI Air Medical and the not-for-profit Enterprise Rescue's operation is powered by a distinctive collaboration – PHI Air Medical provides its expert pilots and aviation mechanics, while Enterprise Rescue supplies highly trained clinical crews, including expertise from its long-standing ground service.

Both organizations emphasize the importance of this co-operative program in providing quality emergency medical services and improving community health to residents of Alabama, regardless of their insurance network affiliations.

"The Monroeville base marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to move communities to health." said Sam Marshall, Program Director, PHI Air Medical. "By combining aviation excellence with Enterprise Rescue's clinical capabilities, we are poised to save more lives across rural Alabama. For every base opening we take into account the people, the community, and the staff. That's why this partnership with Enterprise Rescue is continuing to go from strength-to-strength."

"From day one, it's been our combined mission with PHI to deliver life-saving measures to those who need it most across south Alabama," said Arnold Woodham, Chief Operations Officer, Enterprise Rescue. "We're proud of the reputation we uphold at ERI in providing timely, passionate and expert care, and we're thrilled to continue alongside PHI in this journey now in Monroe County and the surrounding area. From our roots in Coffee County with Air 1 just three years ago, our growth has been incredible thanks to a very large team of personnel, so this extension of our reach into west Alabama is further proof of our mission to continue serving these communities that need it most."

Enterprise Air 3, is located at the Monroe County Airport, thanks in part to a partnership between PHI Air Medical, ERI, and Monroe County officials. Residents interested in open positions at the new Monroeville base or any of the PHI Air Medical locations should explore our career opportunities online at: phiairmedical.com/career-opportunities/

About Enterprise Rescue

Enterprise Rescue is an employee-owned, non-profit service operating 24/7. What started out as a volunteer service back in 1963 transitioned from what was then Enterprise Rescue Squad to now Enterprise Rescue, Inc., as of 1997. With just seven original community members operating out of a 1958 Pontiac Hearse, ERI has now blossomed into a leading ambulance service with 200 employees, with coverage spanning from its original roots in Coffee County, to operations now in Covington and Monroe Counties.

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,500 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics – prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

About PHI Cares

PHI Cares is the membership program of PHI Air Medical and its cooperative partners, helping protect members' finances in the event of an unplanned air medical transport. With over 450,000 members nationwide, PHI Cares protects you so you can focus on what matters most - your recovery! Become a member today!

