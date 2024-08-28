PHI Air Medical Bases Carry Blood on Board - PHI to Carry Warmed Whole Blood on All Arizona and New Mexico Transports

"We are incredibly proud to partner with PHI Air Medical to provide whole blood on board their aircraft in Arizona and New Mexico," said Jason Benedict, Regional Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross. Post this

"By carrying blood on board and having blood warming capability, we're able to provide life-saving treatment immediately to patients in critical condition," said Shanna Butler, Region Clinical Manager, "This capability not only enhances patient survival rates, but also ensures that we can offer the highest standard of care, no matter how remote the location."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with PHI Air Medical to provide whole blood on board their aircraft in Arizona and New Mexico," said Jason Benedict, Regional Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross. "The partnership not only enhances the quality of emergency care but also exemplifies our shared commitment to improving health outcomes and supporting the well-being of communities."

PHI's commitment to providing quality care has made it a trusted partner for hospitals across Arizona. "This advancement is a game-changer for our team and the communities we serve" said Rachel Burginger, Regional Director, "We will be able to deliver more effective and efficient emergency care with this change."

PHI looks forward to continuing to provide life-saving transport services to those in need across the Arizona and New Mexico communities, in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

