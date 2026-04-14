PHI Air Medical Cedar Creek base sets the gold standard in Central Texas for pioneering emergency air medical care

Christopher Hardman, COO at PHI Air Medical, explains, "The crew at this base provides a service that goes above and beyond in every facet of their role, and these accomplishments reflect a crew that has the tools to elevate emergency medical care for communities in Central Texas." Post this

First iNO (Inhaled Nitric Oxide) Transport for Cedar Creek

First iEPO (Inhaled Epoprostenol) Transport in Central Texas

First POCUS (Point of Care Ultrasound) eFAST (Extended Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma) Exam for Cedar Creek

First ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) Transport for Cedar Creek – first known transport by air by any service in Austin, Texas

First Arterial Line Placement for Cedar Creek – with ultrasound and Arrow Arterial Catheter

First High Flow Nasal Cannula Transport with iEPO

PHI Air Medical has provided more than 20 years of outstanding service in Central Texas and these first of-its kind additions to the Cedar Creek base reinforce PHI as the provider of choice for communities across Central Texas that goes above and beyond routine air medical care.

The base now includes Nitric Oxide in its line of in-flight care. Used as an inhaled therapy, Nitric Oxide improves oxygenation in patients with severe respiratory distress. When available onboard an air medical helicopter, it allows flight crews to stabilize high‑acuity patients during transport by improving lung blood flow without affecting systemic blood pressure. Additionally, the base uses Epoprostenol and Nitric Oxide to optimize hemodynamic status through management of pulmonary hypertension. Combined, these capabilities expand access to safe air transport for some of the most critically ill patients.

Christopher Hardman, Chief Operating Officer at PHI Air Medical, explains, "The crew at this base provides a service that goes above and beyond in every facet of their role, and these accomplishments reflect a crew that has the tools to elevate emergency medical care for communities in Central Texas."

"Their dedication, innovation, and clinical excellence are a testament to why PHI is the air medical provider of choice in Central Texas," Christopher continued.

The base's record demonstrates how Cedar Creek continues to exceed expectations with critical care delivery including: 40+ successful intubations; surgical airway placements; routine chest tube placements with stay sutures, is frequently praised by receiving hospitals, and has achieved over one year with zero wasted blood products due to exceptional utilization practices.

To learn more about PHI Air Medical and its services in Central Texas, please visit https://www.phiairmedical.com/

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,500 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics – prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

Media Contact

Jamie Kightley, PHI Air Medical, 1 561 228 1940, [email protected]

SOURCE PHI Air Medical