PHI Air Medical Enhances Operational Capabilities with acquisition of Night Vison Goggles from ASU Inc.

The E3 NVGs, known for their lightweight design and advanced performance, will significantly enhance the night-time operational capabilities of PHI Air Medical's fleet. These state-of-the-art goggles will enable pilots to perform missions with greater precision and safety, ensuring better service to patients and communities.

"We are thrilled to integrate ASU's E3 Night Vision Goggles into our operations," said Jordan Lewis, Vice President, Supply Chain at PHI Air Medical. "This acquisition underscores our dedication to investing in the best technology available to enhance our vision of moving communities to health. The E3 NVGs will provide our pilots with superior visibility and situational awareness, ultimately providing a safer environment for the patients and the communities we serve."

ASU Inc. developed the E3 NVGs with a focus on improving night vision technology for pilots by prioritizing comfort, alleviating fatigue, and minimizing repetitive stress injuries. The advanced design of the E3 NVGs enhances situational awareness, allowing pilots to navigate more safely and effectively during night operations.

"ASU Inc. is thrilled to support PHI Air Medical with our latest E3 Night Vision Goggles," said Dan Meyer, Vice President of Sales at ASU Inc., "We share PHI's commitment to safety and excellence in air medical transport. The E3 NVGs are designed to meet the rigorous demands of air medical operations, and we are confident that they will make a significant impact on PHI's mission capabilities."

Since 1995, ASU Inc. has been a trusted partner in supporting helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) missions, providing cutting-edge night vision solutions that enhance operational safety and efficiency. The integration of the E3 NVGs is part of PHI Air Medical's broader strategy to leverage innovative technologies to improve service delivery and operational effectiveness. By equipping its pilots with the latest NVG technology, PHI Air Medical continues to set the standard for safety and reliability in the air medical industry.

"We are proud of our partnership with ASU Inc. and look forward to the positive impact that the E3 NVGs will have on our operations across the country," said Jordan Lewis. "For years, PHI has been an industry leader in air medical transport, and this acquisition asserts our commitment to staying ahead with the best technology and practices."

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is the leading air ambulance provider across the country, providing air medical services and outreach education to local communities and leading healthcare systems. We safely transport more than 22,500 patients each year, operating out of 82 bases across the country. At each base, we maintain a dedicated crew of pilots, clinicians and maintenance specialists – all exceptionally trained and ready to respond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.phiairmedical.com

About Aviation Specialties Unlimited, Inc.

Aviation Specialties Unlimited, Inc. (ASU Inc.) provides advanced Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), specialized pilot and crew training, and NVIS-compatible lighting. Serving sectors like Helicopter Emergency Medical Services, search and rescue, law enforcement, and defense, ASU Inc. ensures operators are mission-ready with minimal downtime. In 2024, ASU launched the E3 NVG, designed to prioritize pilot safety and reduce repetitive stress injuries by cutting head borne weight by about 30%.

For more information, visit our website at asu-nvg.com.

